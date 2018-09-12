Menu
Kyle Meredith With...
The Hottest Interviews Straight Outta WFPK Radio Louisville

Michael McDonald on Getting Older and Being a Doobie

The soft-rock legend also touches on his upcoming Christmas album

by
on September 12, 2018, 5:20pm
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With... Michael McDonald
Kyle Meredith With... Michael McDonald

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS

American music icon Michael McDonald sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss his recent album, Wide Openthe story behind opening track “Hail Mary”, and the themes of aging throughout the record. McDonald also talks about the 40th anniversary of The Doobie Brothers’ Minute by Minute in December and the subject of unity in his upcoming Christmas compilation.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

Previous Story
Good news: Spotify just increased the number of songs you can download
Next Story
Apple to stop including free dongle adapters with iPhones
No comments