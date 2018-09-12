Michael McDonald on Getting Older and Being a Doobie

Kyle Meredith With... Michael McDonald

American music icon Michael McDonald sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss his recent album, Wide Open, the story behind opening track “Hail Mary”, and the themes of aging throughout the record. McDonald also talks about the 40th anniversary of The Doobie Brothers’ Minute by Minute in December and the subject of unity in his upcoming Christmas compilation.

