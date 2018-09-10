Remy Zero’s Cinjun Tate on Beating Cancer, Opening for Radiohead, and Plans for New Music

Kyle Meredith With... Remy Zero

Cinjun Tate of Remy Zero joins Kyle Meredith to discuss the 20-year anniversary of Villa Elaine, working with Benmont Tench of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, soundtracking both Garden State and Smallville, and discovering he had cancer the same day he found out he was going to be a father. He also touches on the writing processes behind hits “Prophecy” and “Fair”, the usefulness of embarrassment when selecting songs for a record, and why we shouldn’t rule out hopes for new music.

