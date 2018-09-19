The Struts on Partying with Dave Grohl and Collaborating with Kesha

Kyle Meredith With... The Struts

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS



A month ahead of The Struts’ sophomore studio album, Luke Spiller talks with Kyle Meredith about singles “Body Talks” and “Primadonna Like Me” and the pros and cons of sitting on songs for a long time. He also touches on how the band came to collaborate with Kesha, after-parties with Dave Grohl, and finding a balance between a stage persona and real life.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter