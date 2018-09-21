Indie Songwriters tUnE-yArDs, Mondo Cozmo, and Jealous of the Birds Get Political, Hilarious, and Real

Kyle Meredith With... tUnE-yArDs, Mondo Cozmo, and Jealous of the Birds

Kyle Meredith checks in with the masterminds behind tUnE-yArDs (Merrill Garbus), Mondo Cozmo (Josh Ostrander), and Jealous of the Birds (Naomi Hamilton) to pick their brains, talk about their new music, and discuss their future plans.

Garbus chews on race, representation, and white privilege. Ostrander recalls how he attempted to steal utensils from the Kennedy Room and got wasted the night before he testified in front of Congress. And finally, Hamilton reflects on how she’s only been a songwriter for a few years and expands upon her background in poetry.

