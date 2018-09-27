Lady Gaga talks A Star is Born on Ellen, answers Burning Questions: Watch

Lady Gaga on Ellen

All signs are pointing to Lady Gaga’s starring role in A Star is Born taking her to the next level in Hollywood. While speaking with the pop/film star, Ellen DeGeneres even told her to prepare for an Oscar. On today’s episode of Ellen, the two talked about what it was like to take on the iconic role of Ally and working with director/co-star Bradley Cooper.

Gaga revealed that she’s had a bit of trouble letting go of Ally, saying she immediately dyed her hair blonde after filming to “get out of it as soon as possible.” “There’s some tremendous emotion and tragedy,” she said. “So I wanted to get her out, but to be honest she’s still there.”



Ellen also asked about what it was like to not have to wear makeup for the role, and Gaga explained how it created a differential between her and the character. While Gaga was gung-ho about becoming a pop star, Ally is someone more jaded by the industry. “It was freeing then terrifying, freeing then terrifying. But you know what, it was perfect for the character. It’s exactly who Ali is,” she explained. “In many ways it was wonderful for me because I got to experience a real challenge with this role, because in a lot of ways Ally and I are nothing alike.”

She also had heaps of praise for her co-star and director, Cooper. She recalled sitting down with him at a piano for the first time and singing Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Midnight Special”. “I heard his voice and stopped dead in my tracks and said, ‘Oh my gosh, Bradley, you can sing.’ And he’s a great songwriter; he wrote on all his songs in the film.”

All in all, Gaga said working on A Star is Born has been “one of the most filling artistic experiences of my life.”

Check out the interview below, as well as a game of Burning Questions in which Gaga reveals her favorite body part (her nose), he first celebrity crush (Adrien Brody), when she had her first kiss (14), and her guilty-pleasure reality show (90 Day Fiancé).

A Star is Born opens October 5th. Watch the trailer below.