Lamb of God to hit studio “very soon”, drummer Chris Adler explains absence from tour

Lamb of God

Lamb of God certainly haven’t been keeping quiet this year. The Virginia-based metal supported the recently wrapped summer North American leg of Slayer’s farewell tour. And earlier this year, to celebrate their 20th anniversary, the group dusted off their old band name Burn the Priest to release Legion: XX, a covers album featuring renditions of favorite tunes by Ministry, Melvins, and The Accused, among others.

Things are not slowing down anytime soon for the band, if guitarist Mark Morton’s Twitter feed is to be believed. In response to a fan question about when Lamb of God will be getting back in the studio to record a follow up to their 2015 album, VII: Sturm und Drang, Morton replied, simply, “Very soon!” A scant amount of information, to be sure, but enough to have fans salivating at the prospect of new music.



The sessions will hopefully also promise the return of drummer Chris Adler to the fold. As he revealed just a few days ago on his Instagram account, he had to sit out the band’s summer tour with Slayer to recover from a motorcycle accident that broke multiple bones and required surgery.

Here’s what Adler had to say: “I had a motorcycle accident late last year that shattered my collarbone and right shoulder and also chipped bones in my hip. While surgery corrected the broken bones and I was able to play earlier this year, I experienced some issues related to the injuries that needed to be addressed with a rigorous schedule of physical and occupational therapy which, is what I have been doing regularly since July.”

He added, “”I am making great progress in addition to playing/practicing every day. Playing drums is what I do and refuse to do it poorly. I will be back behind the kit ASAP. Thanks again for the love! See you soon.”

Lamb of God will be back on the road again shortly, first to play ForceFest in Mexico City in early October, and then to continue their tour with Slayer in Europe, starting on November 1st with a show at Dublin’s 3Arena and wrapping up on December 8th at Ice Hall in Helsinki, Finland. Anthrax and Obituary are also on the bill for all the dates.