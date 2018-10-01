Lana Del Rey confronts Kanye: “Your support of [Trump] is a loss for the culture”

Kanye and Lana Del Rey

Kanye’s latest bit of ill-informed nonsense has drawn the ire of SNL, Captain America’s Chris Evans, and now Lana Del Rey.

In defending his decision to wear a MAGA hat on SNL, Kanye wrote: “This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs.” He went on to advocate for the abolishment of the 13th amendment — a.k.a. the amendment that ended slavery.



Del Rey, who played Kanye and Kim Kardashian-West’s wedding, took Kanye to task in the comments’ section of a recent Instagram post. “Trump becoming our president was a loss for our country but your support of him is a loss for the culture,” Del Rey wrote.

“I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level,” she added. “Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism — none of which would be a talking point if we weren’t speaking about the man leading our country.”

“If you think it’s alright to support someone who believe it’s OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he’s famous — then you need an intervention as much as he does — something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn’t enough help for the issue,” Del Rey concluded.

Previously, Del Rey encouraged her fans to cast a witch spell on Trump. If Kanye isn’t careful, he himself could be subjected to Del Rey’s black magic.