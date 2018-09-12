Lana Del Rey to release new album in 2019, first single arrives later today

Lana Del Rey, photo by Philip Cosores

Lana Dey Rey has announced the release of two new songs, which serve as a precursor to a new studio album due out in 2019, according to a press release.

The first song, “Mariners Apartment Complex”, arrives today (September 12th) at 2:30 p.m. EST. The second song, “Venice Bitch”, will follow on September 18th.



In an Instagram post teasing the release of “Mariners Apartment Complex”, Del Rey tagged producer Jack Antonoff. Antonoff, our 2017 Producer of the Year, has worked on a string of high-profile pop music projects of late, including Lorde’s Melodrama, St. Vincent’s Masseduction, and Taylor Swift’s Reputation.

Del Rey’s last album came in 2017 with Lust For Life. Recently, she postponed a scheduled concert in Tel Aviv, Israel, but “plans to return when she can both in both Israel and Palestine and treat all my fans equally.”