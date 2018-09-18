Lana Del Rey announces new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell

Lana Del Rey, photo by Philip Cosores

Lana Del Rey is set to release a new album in 2019. Today, to coincide with the release of her latest single “Venice Bitch”, Del Rey spoke to Beats 1 Radio’s Zane Lowe about the forthcoming album. Most notably, she revealed the album’s truly amazing title: Norman Fucking Rockwell.

For the album, Del Rey worked with producer Jack Antonoff, who himself was coming off a string of high-profile pop music projects, including Lorde’s Melodrama, St. Vincent’s Masseduction, and Taylor Swift’s Reputation. Apparently, the album’s title is indicative of the “lighter mood” of Del Rey and Antonoff’s collaborative sessions. As Del Rey explained it:



Working with Jack, I was in a little bit of a lighter mood because he was so funny.. So the title track is called “Norman Fucking Rockwell” and it’s kind of about this guy who is such a genius artist but he thinks he’s the shit and he knows it and he like won’t shut up talking about it. So often I ended up with these creative types or whatever, and you know, they just go on and on about themselves, and I’m like, “Yeah, yeah.” But there’s a little bit of merit to it also. They are so good. I just like the title track so much that I was like, “OK, I definitely want the record to also be called that.”

In the song “Venice Bitch” there’s like another little reference to Norman Rockwell, which didn’t have to be in there. I don’t even remember if I threw it in there intentionally just to pop that message in a little further. I can’t even remember what I was thinking, but I think when I was writing this song, it was a more happy take on love and it was just sort of about like, “I tour, you write. We make it work.” And also you know I love having painter references because I think sometimes when you’re writing you’re sort of trying to paint these ideas into existence, because I’m very visual too. So yeah, I don’t know. I know it’s a crazy title, but that’s just the title of the record.

Del Rey also spoke about her new 10-minute single “Venice Bitch” and why she was adamant that it be released as a pre-album single.

“I played it for my managers and I was like, “Yeah, I think this is the single I want to put out.” And they were like, “It’s 10 minutes long. Are you kidding me? It’s called ‘Venice Bitch.’” Like, “Why do you do this to us? Can you make a three minute normal pop song?” I was like, “Well, end of summer, some people just wanna drive around for 10 minutes get lost in some electric guitar.”

Del Rey’s last album came in 2017 with Lust For Life. Along with “Venice Bitch”, she recently released a second single called “Mariners Apartment Complex”.