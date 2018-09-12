LCD Soundsystem cover Chic’s “I Want Your Love”, perform “Tonite” for Spotify Singles: Stream

LCD Soundsystem, photo by Philip Cosores

Earlier this year, LCD Soundsystem scored a Grammy for Best Dance Recording for “Tonite”, off their 2017 album, American Dream. For a new Spotify Singles session, James Murphy and the gang have recorded that same award-winning track as well as a special cover song.

LCD Soundsystem’s two-song studio session features a rapturous rendition of “Tonite”, one that, according to a number of fans on reddit, captures the dynamic energy of their recent live shows. The Brooklyn natives also chose to take on the 1979 Chic classic “I Want Your Love”, which they mashed up with their own This Is Happening cut “Home”.



Take a listen below.

LCD Soundsystem spent the better half of 2018 on the road, sharing the stage with the likes of Yeah Yeah Yeahs and TV on the Radio and hitting up major music festivals. This fall, the ladies of the band, Nancy Whang and Gavin Rayna Russom, are heading out on a tour of their own.