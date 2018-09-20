Menu
LCD Soundsystem premiere new video for “oh baby”, directed by Rian Johnson: Watch

Starring Sissy Spacek and David Strathairn

on September 20, 2018, 12:00pm
Sissy Spacey and David Strathairn in "oh baby" music video

Last week, LCD Soundsystem covered Chic as part of a special Spotify Singles recording session. The Brooklyn outfit is back today bearing more new material in the form a music video for “oh baby”.

Helmed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, the clip stars Sissy Spacek (Carrie, Castle Rock) and David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), who both play scientists “on a devastatingly romantic journey of discovery, tragedy and eternal love,” per a statement.

“My goal would be that it works as a video for the song and the song works as a good soundtrack of the film,” LCD frontman James Murphy said of the project. “Rather than a video that serves the song.”

Watch it below via TIDAL.

“oh baby” is taken from LCD’s 2017 album, American Dream, which also boasts the Grammy-winning single “tonite”.

Next month, the Ladies of LCD SoundSystem are heading out on one of the most anticipated tours of the season.

