Cloud Nothings reveal new single “Leave Him Now”: Stream

Next month, Cloud Nothings will return with their fifth studio album, Last Building Burning. The follow-up to 2017’s masterful Life Without Sound draws from the Cleveland outfit’s dynamic live show.
“I’m obsessed with the idea of energy at the moment,” frontman Dylan Baldi said of the creative process that led to the new LP. “That’s how I thought of this record: seven short, and one long, bursts of intense, controlled chaos. I wanted to make that come across in a way that can actually be felt.”
(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2018)
Thus far, Baldi & co. have teased with August’s “The Echo of the World”. Cloud Nothings, one of the best bands in their genre, are now dropping off a second single in “Leave Him Now”. The track is about a guy who doesn’t deserve the attentions of a special woman, and it rather aptly highlights some of that “intense, controlled chaos” that Baldi was talking about.
Take a listen below.
Last Building Burning hits shelves October 19th via Carpark Records. Cloud Nothings will kick off their North American tour shortly after.
Cloud Nothings 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
10/22 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)
10/24 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
10/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
10/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/30 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
11/01 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
11/07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/09 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
11/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/13 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
11/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
11/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
11/16 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar
11/17 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
11/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
11/30 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
12/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Club at Stage AE
12/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
12/08 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
12/09 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
12/11 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
12/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
01/25 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
01/26 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
01/27 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
01/28 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes
01/30 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
01/31 – London, UK @ Earth
02/01 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
02/03 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde Botanique
02/04 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
02/05 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
02/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
02/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
02/08 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden
02/09 – Warsaw, PL @ Poglos
02/11 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs
02/12 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea
02/13 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture
02/14 – Milan, IT @ Ohibo
02/15 – Rome, IT @ Monk
02/16 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Club
02/18 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
02/19 – Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie Rock Club
02/21 – San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba Club
02/22 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Q
02/23 – Valencia, ES @ La Marina
02/24 – Barcelona, ES @ La 2