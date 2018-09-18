Cloud Nothings reveal new single “Leave Him Now”: Stream

Cloud Nothings, photo by Daniel Topete

Next month, Cloud Nothings will return with their fifth studio album, Last Building Burning. The follow-up to 2017’s masterful Life Without Sound draws from the Cleveland outfit’s dynamic live show.

“I’m obsessed with the idea of energy at the moment,” frontman Dylan Baldi said of the creative process that led to the new LP. “That’s how I thought of this record: seven short, and one long, bursts of intense, controlled chaos. I wanted to make that come across in a way that can actually be felt.”



(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2018)

Thus far, Baldi & co. have teased with August’s “The Echo of the World”. Cloud Nothings, one of the best bands in their genre, are now dropping off a second single in “Leave Him Now”. The track is about a guy who doesn’t deserve the attentions of a special woman, and it rather aptly highlights some of that “intense, controlled chaos” that Baldi was talking about.

Take a listen below.

Last Building Burning hits shelves October 19th via Carpark Records. Cloud Nothings will kick off their North American tour shortly after.

Cloud Nothings 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

10/22 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)

10/24 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

10/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/30 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/01 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

11/07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/09 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/13 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

11/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

11/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

11/16 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar

11/17 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

11/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

11/30 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

12/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Club at Stage AE

12/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

12/08 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

12/09 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

12/11 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

12/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

01/25 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

01/26 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

01/27 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

01/28 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes

01/30 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

01/31 – London, UK @ Earth

02/01 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

02/03 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde Botanique

02/04 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

02/05 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

02/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

02/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

02/08 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

02/09 – Warsaw, PL @ Poglos

02/11 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs

02/12 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

02/13 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture

02/14 – Milan, IT @ Ohibo

02/15 – Rome, IT @ Monk

02/16 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

02/18 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

02/19 – Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie Rock Club

02/21 – San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba Club

02/22 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Q

02/23 – Valencia, ES @ La Marina

02/24 – Barcelona, ES @ La 2