LeBron James and the LA Lakers bump Eminem on White Boy Wednesdays

LeBron James and Eminem

LeBron James might just be the best basketball player to step onto the court, but his music playlist could use a little sprucing up.

When he and the rest of his LA Lakers team launched into practice mode on Wednesday, they did so to the tune of Eminem, as curated by the three-time NBA champion. It was no fluke selection, though. “Today’s White Boy Wednesday. Seriously,” James told reporters. “You’re laughing, but today’s White Boy Wednesday. It’s the only white boy music day, which I enjoy.”



“It’s a universal thing, right?” he asked those around him, most of whom were amused by James’ comments. “It’s just like Taco Tuesdays. It’s a [expletive] thing. You guys look at me crazy when I said it, like, ‘Oh, [expletive], white boys Wednesdays.’”

Lakers’ LeBron James on today’s practice soundtrack, which included Eminem: “Today was ‘White Boy Wednesday’. Seriously.” pic.twitter.com/8qVsCfuO3E — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 26, 2018

James, whom the Lakers acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers in July for a hefty $154 million, has often been praised for his philanthropy and outspokenness when it comes to racism and sexism, especially in major league sports. So, the pro athlete’s glorifying of Eminem, who doesn’t hesitate to spit sexist, homophobic language, is a bit baffling. (Never mind the fact that the Detroit rapper hasn’t dropped a truly great album since… uh, James was a Cavalier the first time around.)

Luckily for everyone in attendance, it wasn’t just Eminem that was played on this week’s edition of White Boy Wednesday. “I love Eminem. But it was more than just Eminem,” James added. “We had a lot of good music today.” LeBron noted that he celebrated the special Wednesdays mostly for head coach Luke Walton and assistant coach Mark Madsen, both of whom are white. “It was a good day!”

James previously described Eminem’s latest album, Kamikaze, as “fire.” Maybe next Wednesday he ought to take a cue from the Kamikaze album cover and blast Beastie Boys instead. You can do better, my guy. And maybe consider letting Kendrick handle the Space Jam sequel soundtrack.