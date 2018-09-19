LeBron James and Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler team up for Space Jam sequel

LeBron to star in Space Jam sequel

With LeBron James now firmly planted in LA, the long-rumored Space Jam sequel is finally coming to fruition.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James has recruited a pair of big name talents to join him on the project: Black Panther director Ryan Coogler will produce the film, while Terence Nance, creator of HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness, will server as director.



“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James told THR, “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people [with Black Panther].”

Production is scheduled to begin in 2019 during the NBA offseason.

The original Space Jam, released in 1996, starred Michael Jordan and the cartoon cast of Looney Tunes. Rumors of a sequel starring James have run rampant for several years, with a number of different directors and writers having been attached to the project. At one point, Fast & Furious director Justin Lin was set to direct, but those plans have obviously changed.