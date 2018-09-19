Lil Peep and XXXTentacion unite on posthumous collaboration “Falling Down”: Stream

XXXTentacion and Lil Peep

Just seven months apart, the world lost two of its biggest rising emo rap stars. Lil Peep died of a Fentanyl-Xanax overdose in November of last year, while XXXTentacion was shot and killed in South Florida this past June. Though the two didn’t know each other, they did have a common connection in iLoveMakonnen, who has now brought them together on a posthumous new collaboration called “Falling Down”.

iLoveMakonnen said on Instagram that he co-wrote the track with Peep prior to his death. Months later, he showed it to XXX, who was inspired to jump on with a few verses of his own. Take a listen to the results below.



In an Instagram video, Makonnen shared audio of XXX talking about Peep. “If I would have known he was so cool, I would’ve fucked with him sooner,” XXX said while listening to the first version of “Falling Down”. “It’s unfortunate because it’s like, yo, when people die, that’s when you — ya know — because the remorse kind of makes you check them out. It was like if would’ve watched interviews sooner, bro, we were so alike. And it kinda bothers me.” The clip ends with someone (presumably iLoveMakonnen) telling XXX, “You guys will talk to each other someday.”

Born Gustav Elijah Åhr, Lil Peep died two weeks after his 21st birthday. XXXTentacion, neé Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was 20 when he was shot in his car during a robbery. Four men have been indicted in his murder.

According to Variety, Columbia has plans to release an album full of unreleased material from Lil Peep in the coming months.