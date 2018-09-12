Release date announced for Lil Wayne’s new album Tha Carter V

Lil Wayne

Been wondering when Tha Carter V is finally coming out? Worry no more, Weezy’s got your back.

According to the Young Money Twitter account, Lil Wayne’s long-awaited follow-up to 2011’s Tha Carter IV finally has a release date – September 21st.



The date was revealed in a tweet earlier today, which also featured the album’s cover art:

🖐 Put them 5s up ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/h2mCfeJlEK — Young Money (@YoungMoneySite) September 12, 2018

This particular release date has been bandied about for awhile – Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram account posted a red V with a goat emoji and the number 21, leading quite a few people to speculate that was when Tha Carter V would be released.

Benjamin Mendy posted this the other day and now Floyd Mayweather has👀 Remember back in 2014 Lil Wayne got top athletes to post this image, to build hype for the Carter V. I think it’s happening again. Caption reads “🐐 #21” Is the Carter V finally releasing on Sept. 21st?😯 pic.twitter.com/SbMWXRSKsQ — terrellegrahamreviews.com (@TerrelleGraham) September 8, 2018

(Read: How Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III Resurrected Hip-Hop)

C5 has had a long road to release, most notably due to the feud (and subsequent legal battles) between Weezy and Birdman. Originally slated for a 2015 release, the album got put on hiatus when Weezy sued Cash Money for $51 million in order to get out of his contract. However, he settled that case in June of this year, and patched up things with Birdman at Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans, so things are looking up for the latest Carter opus. (At least it’s not in the hands of Martin Shkreli anymore.)