Long live the new flesh: David Cronenberg is developing a TV show

Videodrome, Universal Pictures

By now, every auteur has made his or her way to television, so it’s only natural that David Cronenberg get into the mix. According to Variety, that’s exactly what he plans to do, as the veteran filmmaker announced he’s currently developing a new series.

(Let that sink in for a minute: Yes, the visionary behind Videodrome, a movie that subverted the television medium to portray some of the most unnatural and terrifying horrors in sci-fi history, is making his way to the small screen. Good god.)



The news surfaced during a panel at this weekend’s Venice Film Festival, where he’s being honored with a lifetime achievement award. He stated it was a long-form personal project and declined to comment any further, saying he “can’t talk about it yet.”

“Today TV screens are getting bigger and bigger and therefore the difference between theatre and domestic viewing has become really flimsy,” Cronenberg argued. “The rule used to be that closeup shots were only done for TV, and not for movies. But today that’s no longer the case.”

Of course, this isn’t Cronenberg’s first foray into television. In the past, he’s directed episodes for a range of series, from Scales of Justice to Friday the 13th: The Series. In 2015, he was asked to helm the second season of True Detective, to which he declined.

So, at the very least, we know this series will be better than that.