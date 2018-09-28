Kevin Gates premieres new Lucas Brasi 3 mixtape: Stream

Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates has officially returned with his new mixtape, Lucas Brasi 3. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The new tape marks Gates’ first since getting out of prison earlier this year, where he served nine months for felony gun possession. It’s also the latest installment in his Lucas Brasi Story series, which the MC kicked off back in 2013, and follows his three-song single, Chained to the City, from May. Islah, Gates’ last proper album, dropped in 2016.



(Read: The Top 20 Hip-Hop Solo Albums)

To preview Lucas Brasi 3, the Baton Rouge rapper shared a handful of tracks over the summer, including the tender “Great Man”, the raunchy and romantic “Me Too”, and “Money Long”, one of the best songs we heard this month.

Gates is expected to promote the project with his corresponding “Lucas Brasi 3 Tour” that kicks off October 2nd and includes stops in cities like Austin, Nashville, Detroit, Minneapolis, and Kansas City, among others.

Lucas Brasi 3 Artwork:

Lucas Brasi 3 Tracklist:

01. Discussion

02. Shakin Back

03. Ridiculous

04. Money Long

05. I Got U

06. Great Man

07. Find You Again

08. Adding Up

09. In God I Trust

10. Me Too

11. Servin H

12. Wrong Love

13. Luca Brasi Freestyle

14. Shoulda

15. Kung Fu

16. Don’t Know

17. Tryna Yea

18. M.A.T.A.