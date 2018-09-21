Lupe Fiasco drops new album DROGAS Wave: Stream

Lupe Fiasco

After a year-long wait, DROGAS Wave, Lupe Fiasco’s follow-up to 2017’s DROGAS Light, has finally dropped.

DROGAS Wave spans 24 tracks over two sides, featuring a host of artists including Simon Sayz, Damian Marley, and Nikki Jean. The full tracklist is below.



Originally, Fiasco’s new album was going to be released on September 28th; however, some unexpected leaks forced the artist to push the album’s release date up to September 21st. Lucky for us, because now we can enjoy the track-packed project a little early.

Check out the album on Apple Music or Spotify below.

DROGAS Wave Tracklist:

Side A

01. In the Event of Typhoon

02. Drogas

03. Manilla

04. Gold vs. the Right Things to Do

05. Slave Ship (Interlude)

06. Wav Files

07. Down (feat. Nikki Jean)

08. Haile Selassie (feat. Nikki Jean)

09. Alan Forever (feat. Crystal “Røvél” Torres)

10. Helter Skelter (Interlude)

11. Stronger (feat. Nikki Jean)

12. Sun God Sam & the California Drug Deals (feat. Nikki Jean)

Side B

13. Xo (feat. Troi Irons)

14. Don’t Mess Up the Children (Interlude)

15. Jonylah Forever

16. Kingdom (feat. Damian Marley)

17. Baba Kwesi (Interlude)

18. Imagine (feat. Simon Sayz and Crystal “Røvél” Torres)

19. Stack That Cheese (feat. Nikki Jean)

20. Cripple (feat. Elena Pinderhughes)

21. King Nas

22. Quotations From Chairman Fred (feat. Nikki Jean and Bishop Edgar Jackson)

23. Happy Timbuck2 Day

24. Mural Jr.