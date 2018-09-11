Lykke Li performs “Sex Money Feelings Die” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Lykke Li on Seth Meyers

In less than a month, Lykke Li will head out on a North American tour in support of her impressive fourth studio album, so sad so sexy, which dropped this past June. In anticipation, the Swedish artist guested on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, where she performed her latest single, “sex money feelings die”.

Hair slicked back and robed in a studded leather jacket, Li steadily rode the rhythm of the slinky track. She was also joined by four backup singers and lighting that blanketed her in sensual, moody reds and and blues.



Replay it down below.

Li’s upcoming run of dates kicks off in Washington, DC on October 5th. Find the full itinerary here, and grab tickets here.

She recently appeared on our weekly Consequence of Sound podcast, where she talked about her favorite films, relocating to Los Angeles, and more. Revisit that below.

