Mac Miller dies of apparent overdose: Report

Mac Miller, photo by Philip Cosores

Mac Miller has died of an apparent drug overdose, according to TMZ. He was 26 years old.

TMZ reports that Miller was found in his San Fernando Valley home on Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene.



Miller had long battled substance abuse. In May, he was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and hit and run after allegedly crashing into a power pole and fleeing the scene.

Earlier this year, his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Grande, ended their relationship, reportedly due to Miller’s drug use. “Pls take care of yourself,” Grande tweeted after Miller’s arrest in May. Later, after a fan suggested their breakup was responsible for Miller’s relapse, Grande responded, “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years.”

Miller released his fifth album, Swimming, in August, and was set to embark on a supporting tour beginning in October.

A native of Pittsburgh, Miller first made his mark as an independent rapper, releasing a series of mixtapes before dropping his debut album, Blue Slide Park, in November 2011. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the first independently distributed release to do so in 16 years. His sophomore follow-up, Watching Movie With the Sound Off, was released in July 2013 and featured contributions from Tyler the Creator, ScHoolboy Q, Earl Sweatshirt, and Action Bronson as well as production from Flying Lotus. Miller’s highest-charting single also came in 2013 when he featured on Ariana Grande’s “This Way”.

Miller’s discography also includes 2015’s GO:OD AM and 2016’s The Divine Feminine, as well as production credits on records by Vince Staples, SZA, and Ab-Soul.

