You gotta read Trump’s old tweets about Mac Miller

The late Mac Miller’s first charting single came in 2011 with “Donald Trump”. Taken from Miller’s mixtape Best Day Ever and sampling Sufjan Stevens’ “Vesuvius”, the track reached No. 75 on the Billboard 200 singles chart and achieved platinum status, with its corresponding video receiving well over 20 million views upon its release. Despite being complimentary of the future president (“Take over the world when I’m on my Donald Trump shit/ Look at all this money, ain’t that some shit?”), the success of “Donald Trump” nonetheless angered the real Donald Trump, who believed he deserved royalties.
In light of Miller’s passing, Asawin Suebsaeng, the White House correspondent for The Daily Beast, has dug up Trump’s old tweets about Miller and his song. They’re really something.
“I’m now going to teach you a big boy lesson about lawsuits and finance,” Trump said in one tweet, before falling back on one of his favorite insults by calling Miller an “ungrateful dog.” He also mocked Miller’s hair, and told Miller to “kiss my ass.”
Even Trump’s golf caddie-turned-social media czar, Dan Scavino, got in on the action.
Years later, as “Donald Trump” approached 100 million total streams, Trump changed his attitude and called it a “great song.” Miller also had a change of heart about Trump, as during an appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore in 2016, he described him “an egomaniacal, attention-thirsty, psychopathic, power-hungry, delusional waste of skin and bones.”
Revisit Miller’s song “Donald Trump”: