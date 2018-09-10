You gotta read Trump’s old tweets about Mac Miller

Mac Miller and Donald Trump

The late Mac Miller’s first charting single came in 2011 with “Donald Trump”. Taken from Miller’s mixtape Best Day Ever and sampling Sufjan Stevens’ “Vesuvius”, the track reached No. 75 on the Billboard 200 singles chart and achieved platinum status, with its corresponding video receiving well over 20 million views upon its release. Despite being complimentary of the future president (“Take over the world when I’m on my Donald Trump shit/ Look at all this money, ain’t that some shit?”), the success of “Donald Trump” nonetheless angered the real Donald Trump, who believed he deserved royalties.

In light of Miller’s passing, Asawin Suebsaeng, the White House correspondent for The Daily Beast, has dug up Trump’s old tweets about Miller and his song. They’re really something.



Jesus, Trump really did tweet a lot about the late Mac Miller, didn’t he https://t.co/EYzhVuMWGw pic.twitter.com/xwkQwylBTX — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) September 9, 2018

“I’m now going to teach you a big boy lesson about lawsuits and finance,” Trump said in one tweet, before falling back on one of his favorite insults by calling Miller an “ungrateful dog.” He also mocked Miller’s hair, and told Miller to “kiss my ass.”

Little @MacMiller, I’m now going to teach you a big boy lesson about lawsuits and finance. You ungrateful dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2013

Little @MacMiller—I have more hair than you do and there’s a slight age difference. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2013

.@MacMiller has over 79M hits on YouTube & just hit platinum with his Donald Trump song—screw you Mac! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2013

See ungrateful Little @MacMiller’s statement to me a year ago— http://t.co/GdRzptrB – he was kissing my ass! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2013

It was just announced that @MacMiller’s song “DonaldTrump” went platinum—tell Mac Miller to kiss my ass! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2013

Even Trump’s golf caddie-turned-social media czar, Dan Scavino, got in on the action.

Where would @MacMiller be today, if he didn't use @realDonaldTrump's name in his song? No question a royalty fee of some sort is owed! — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) August 15, 2013

Years later, as “Donald Trump” approached 100 million total streams, Trump changed his attitude and called it a “great song.” Miller also had a change of heart about Trump, as during an appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore in 2016, he described him “an egomaniacal, attention-thirsty, psychopathic, power-hungry, delusional waste of skin and bones.”

Revisit Miller’s song “Donald Trump”: