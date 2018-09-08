Chance the Rapper, Solange, Questlove, Ellen Degeneres, Missy Elliott, and more react to the death of Mac Miller

Mac Miller, photo by Philip Cosores

An outpouring of reactions have come in from artists all across the industry following the sudden death of Mac Miller. On Friday afternoon, it was reported that the 26-year-old rapper died of an apparent drug overdose, and the news has not been taken lightly by his colleagues and peers.

Everyone from Chance the Rapper to Khalid, Wiz Khalifa to Jaden Smith, Questlove to Ellen Degeneres, and Missy Elliott to Mark McGrath have all offered their own respective tributes on Twitter. It’s an emotional response from a sea of artists hurt by the loss.



In addition to talent, both of his record labels — Warner Bros. Records and Rostram Records — have also offered passionate statements.

Look below for all the tributes and stay tuned for any ensuing updates.

More than an artist, Mac was a loving and caring person whose drive and creativity were unmatched. Rest in paradise. We love you @macmiller 💔 pic.twitter.com/FwlxA9U6CW — Rostrum Records (@RostrumRecords) September 7, 2018

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Its so crazy cause earl literally hit me up this morning him and vince were real friebds I met at a pivotal time in my life through mac. This shit hurts so bad. If you love someone male sure u tell em — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018

this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 7, 2018

THE MAN WAS TOO GENEROUS ! HE EXTENDED HIS HOME TO ALL OF US . PEACE TO THE MILLER FAMILY AND THE WHOLE EXTENDED FAMILY. WE HURTIN 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) September 7, 2018

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

Damn… Rest In Peace, Mac Miller. My heart breaks for his family and friends. 💔 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 7, 2018

Fuck. — Glasper’s Beef Patty Chef (@questlove) September 7, 2018

DAM LETS ALL SAY A PRAYER TO GOD FOR MAC MiLLER TO GO TO HEAVEN SUCH A GOOD ENERGY HE HAD A ViBE THAT BRiGHTENED UP ANY ROOM ALWAYS i WiLL NEVER FORGET MAKiNG AQUABERRY DOLPHiN AT YOUR HOUSE U LAUGHED WHEN i SAiD TO PUT AN ACTUAL DOLPHiN ON THE SONG 😂 LOVE U BROTHER @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/38s0JBS4iR — VåNiLLå GōRiLLå 🗯🦍 (@JODYHiGHROLLER) September 7, 2018

I’m so saddened to hear about @MacMiller☹️😩 such a kind spirit Sending prayers for strength for his family & friends & fans during this difficult time🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 7, 2018

So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburg we lost a real one today 🌟 @macmiller 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AZkqUlhm1V — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 7, 2018

I cannot imagine what Mac Miller’s family and loved ones are feeling right now. I send love to his family, his friends, and his fans. pic.twitter.com/k32Em8kct1 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

So sorry to hear about Mac Miller…🙏🏻☘️ — Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) September 7, 2018

Didn’t know Mac Miller, but was completely floored by Swimming. Such a beautiful record. Have had it on repeat since hearing it. Such an inspiring piece of art. Very sad day for music. Rest In Peace dude. — RÜFÜS DU SOL (@RufusDuSol) September 7, 2018

Sorry for misspelling last tweet im kinda twisted abt @MacMiller passing waay too soon. Super cool dude condolences to his family — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) September 7, 2018

WE WERE SUPPOSED TO GO TO OHANAS THIS WEEK I WAS SUPPOSED TO COME THIS WEEKEND WE WERE SHOOTING YOUR VIDEO NEET WEEK WE HAD TO FINISH YOUR NEW FAVORITE SHOW NO NO NO NO U GOT THE SATURN TATOO AFTER I DID UR CHART THIS IS TOO MUCH — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018

My guy MAC MILLER…rest up bro 🙏🏾 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) September 7, 2018

Love you brother. you gave so much to this world. Rest easy Malcolm. — THE INTERNET (@intanetz) September 7, 2018

Really fucked up about Mac — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) September 7, 2018

RIP to the homey @MacMiller. Super cool dude who was a good friend and a true hip hop head. Always showed wild love when we’d link. Smh. 🙏🏽 — Skyzoo (@skyzoo) September 7, 2018

RIP Mac Miller 😓K.I.D.S takes me back to my favorite summers, fuck man, rest easy legend pic.twitter.com/YARb1nfMaX — PURPP (@smokepurpp) September 7, 2018

one of the most kindest human beings i knew, i truly can’t believe this shit right now. a true artist and true friend. may you rest in peace Mac, will miss you and your music very very much — Aminé (@heyamine) September 7, 2018

This got me beyond fucked up. https://t.co/sU1gLe2syp — Statik Selektah (@StatikSelekt) September 7, 2018