Chance the Rapper, Solange, Questlove, Ellen Degeneres, Missy Elliott, and more react to the death of Mac Miller

An outpouring of reactions have come in from artists all across the industry following the sudden death of Mac Miller. On Friday afternoon, it was reported that the 26-year-old rapper died of an apparent drug overdose, and the news has not been taken lightly by his colleagues and peers.
Everyone from Chance the Rapper to Khalid, Wiz Khalifa to Jaden Smith, Questlove to Ellen Degeneres, and Missy Elliott to Mark McGrath have all offered their own respective tributes on Twitter. It’s an emotional response from a sea of artists hurt by the loss.
In addition to talent, both of his record labels — Warner Bros. Records and Rostram Records — have also offered passionate statements.
Look below for all the tributes and stay tuned for any ensuing updates.