Machine Head parting ways with Phil Demmel and Dave McClain following fall tour

Machine Head, photo by Travis Shinn

Machine Head will look a lot different once their upcoming fall tour wraps, as frontman Robb Flynn has announced that guitarist Phil Demmel and drummer Dave McClain will part ways with the band.

The surprise announcement came today (September 28th) via a Facebook Live video in which Flynn admitted that the members have “grown apart as people.”



“I’ll get right to it,” Flynn began, “Wednesday night, Phil Demmel quit Machine Head. Yesterday afternoon, Dave McClain quit Machine Head, and [bassist] Jared [MacEachern] kinda quit, but didn’t no if he was quitting for sure.”

He went on to say that the band’s scheduled fall tour, which kicks off October 4th in Sacramento, California, is still going to go on, and that the members “have all agreed to make it a celebration of our music of this era of the band.”

An emotional Flynn confessed, “We have grown apart as people. Musically, we’ve grown apart. I have held on too tight to the reins of this band, and I have suffocated those guys. I’ve got some rough edges. I’m kind of a barnacle. And those rough edges have given us the success we have, but they’ve also hurt the people around me.”

He added, “I ask that you respect Phil and Dave’s decision, as I respect their decision. I wanna say that I’m honored and grateful for everything that they’ve contributed to Machine Head, which is a lot — 15 years with Phil, 23 years with Dave.”

He would go on to say, “It’s the end of an era. I did a lot of crying yesterday, and felt like I got run over by a truck.”

Flynn said that he doesn’t “know what the future holds” for Machine Head, but added that he spoke with Jared again this morning, and that the bassist had decided to stick around.

Machine Head’s most recent album, Catharsis, was released in January of this year.

Machine Head Fall 2018 Tour Dates:

10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

10/06 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

10/08 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

10/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

10/10 – Saskatoon, SK @ Louis

10/12 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick

10/13 – Minot, ND @ The Original

10/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/17 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

10/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

10/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman

10/20 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

10/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

10/23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

10/24 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/26 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

10/27 – Columbus, OH @ Newport

10/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/30 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster

10/31 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount

11/02 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland

11/03 – Richmond, VA @ National

11/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

11/07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

11/09 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

11/10 – Nashville, KY @ Exit In

11/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

11/13 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

11/14 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz

11/16 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues

11/17 – Austin, TX @ Emos

11/18 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s

11/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Club X

11/21 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

11/23 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

11/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst