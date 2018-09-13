Mariah Carey shares the sweetly profane “GTFO”: Stream

Mariah Carey's GTFO cover

Mariah Carey has revealed that a new album is on the way, her first since 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah…the Elusive Chanteuse. In anticipation, the vocalist has shared a new single, “GTFO”. The release will also mark her first since Carey forged a deal between her Butterfly MC Records and Epic.

Drake collaborator Nineteen85 helmed the single, which layers Carey’s honeyed vocals over a wash of fuzzy, dreamlike beats. The song’s dreamy flow clashes compellingly with the song’s profane refrain: “How ’bout you get the fuck out?” Carey coos. A music video for the track is expected tomorrow.

“I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn’t so serious,” says Carey in a press release. “I’ve had so much fun making this album, and I wanted the first moment to reflect that light-hearted spirit.”

The press release also promises a “kickoff single” called “With You”, which will apparently premiere on October 5th.