Marianne Faithfull teams with Nick Cave for new song “The Gypsy Faerie Queen”: Stream

Marianne Faithfull teams with Nick Cave for new song "The Gypsy Faerie Queen"

From Negative Capability, the iconic English singer-songwriter's upcoming 21st studio record

Marianne Faithfull and Nick Cave (photo by Ben Kaye)

British singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull will release her 21st studio album, Negative Capability, on November 2nd. The record features production from Rob Ellis (PJ Harvey) and Warren Ellis of the Bad Seeds, as well as an appearance by that band’s leader, Nick Cave. One of Faithfull’s most faithful collaborators over the years, Cave sings backing vocals on the newly revealed track “The Gypsy Faerie Queen”. The haunting track has Warren Ellis’ touch all over it, and you can take a listen below.


Negative Capability also features a song co-written by Mark Lanegan entitled “They Come at Night”, which takes inspiration from the Paris terrorist attacks at the Bataclan.

 

