Marty Friedman shreds through “Mutation Medley”: Stream

Marty Friedman, photo by Maria Debiassi

Guitar virtuoso Marty Friedman is gearing up to release his new concert album, ONE BAD M.F. Live!!, which was recorded at the last show of his “Wall of Sound” tour in Mexico City at Centro Cultural on April 14, 2018. In advance of the release, the former Megadeth guitarist is exclusively premiering his “Mutation Medley” right here at Heavy Consequence (listen below).

The “Mutation Medley” offers Friedman’s skillful take on songs by other artists, among his own work. He explains to us, “This medley sums up the spirit of my live show. Definitely feel-good music. Kiyoshi kills me every night with her bass solo, and my whole band really shines here. I get to play one of my all-time favorite riffs (Rammstein’s ‘Asche zu Asche’), a sweet melody (Slade’s ‘My Oh My’), an emotional, crying solo from my first album (‘Forbidden City’), and then we blast into our own version of the solo section from [Megadeth’s] ‘Tornado of Souls.’ For the rest of the show, I like to stick to music from my solo albums, but I know that a lot of people want to hear that solo, so in this spot so why not just give it to them?”



As for the entire album, Friedman says, “This live album is a tip of the hat to the live albums that blew my mind when I was a kid. The musical content itself is modern and atomic-powered, but the presentation is decidedly old school. The pacing of the show, the audience participation stuff, the special live arrangements of the songs, these are the things that got me all jacked up as a kid.”

ONE BAD M.F. Live!! arrives on October 19th, and is available for pre-order in digital, CD and vinyl editions at this location. In celebration of the release, the legendary guitarist will be playing a one-off show at the Viper Room in Los Angeles on October 21st. At that time, he’ll announce plans for his 2019 world tour.