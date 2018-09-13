Massive Attack to reissue Mezzanine for 20th anniversary

Massive Attack in 1998

Later this year, Massive Attack will reissue their third album, Mezzanine, in honor of its 20th anniversary.

Along with a remastered version of the 1998 original, the reissue will come packaged with a second album featuring previously unreleased Mad Professor dub remixes sourced from the first Mezzanine recording sessions. These were intended to appear on a Mad Professor Mezzanine remix album that never materialized.



“All 8 of the Mad Professor remixes included here are previously unreleased and include his dub mixes of 2 tracks not originally featured on Mezzanine but from the same period – “Metal Banshee” – a dub version of “Superpredators” which was a cover of Siouxie and the Banshee’s “Metal Postcard” – and “Wire”, a track they recorded for the soundtrack of the film Welcome to Sarajevo,” a statement reads.

The reissue will be available as a 2xCD set (November 16th) or a 3xLP vinyl box set (November 30th). As Pitchfork notes, they are also set to come with exclusive images from Nick Knight and the English outfit’s own Robert Del Naja; these will be housed in a “heat sensitive box”, which changes color when exposed to heat. Pre-orders can be found here.