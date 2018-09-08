Mastodon and Gojira manager Nick John passes away

Nick John with Brent Hinds, via Instagram: Bhinds

Last week, Mastodon members revealed that their longtime manager Nick John was battling pancreatic cancer. Today comes the sad news that John, who also managed Gojira, has passed away.

At the end of August, Mastodon had canceled their fall tour with Dinosaur Jr. due to a “critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family,” just days before the trek was scheduled to kick off. A few days later guitarist-singer Brent Hinds and drummer-singer Brann Dailor both acknowledged John’s illness in separate Instagram posts.



John managed Mastodon and Gojira as a member of the Rick Sales Entertainment team. His death was made public by Hinds, who simply posted “R.I.P. Nick John” on his Instagram account.

The news was further confirmed by rock photographer Andrew Stuart, who wrote on Facebook, “Still not computing that this day is actually real. Rest easy Nick John. I’m honored to have spent over 15 years working with you, learning from you and becoming your friend. You’ll always live on as family, I love you dude.”

Our thoughts at this time are with Nick John’s family, friends and the bands whom he managed.