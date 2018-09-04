Mastodon reveal longtime manager is battling pancreatic cancer

Mastodon, photo by Jimmy Hubbard

Last week, Mastodon canceled their entire North American tour with Dinosaur Jr. just days before the trek was set to begin, citing a “critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family.” Now, it appears that the situation was the health of the band’s longtime manager, Nick John, who is battling pancreatic cancer.

Singer-guitarist Brent Hinds writes on Instagram, “The most kind and beautiful being is in need of very strong amazing vibes more than ever ..! My friend and manager @nickjzoso who is mainly responsible for mastodons success has been stricken with pancreatic cancer and has been fighting so hard that he is withering away and taking a little bit of me with him.”



Drummer Brann Dailor also posted on Instagram, saying, “Help send all the power and love of the universe to our dear friend and manager Nick John. I don’t know where Mastodon would be without him. He is absolutely integral to the success we have achieved as a band not to mention one of the best people you’d ever hope to meet. We all deeply love and care for him. Send your love his way. Thank you.”

Mastodon’s tour was supposed to kick off this past Saturday, September 1st, in Edmonton, Canada. Following the cancellation, Dinosaur Jr., quickly mapped out a brief tour of their own, beginning September 10th in Maquoketa, Iowa.

In other Mastodon news, Dailor teased a collaboration with Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier on Instagram, showing a picture of the two of them at Gojira’s Silver Cord Studio in Brooklyn, N.Y., with the caption, “Hatching plans!”