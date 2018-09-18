Matthew Dear reconnects with Tegan and Sara for “Horses”: Stream

Matthew Dear (photo by Chad Kamenshine) and Tegan and Sara (photo by Philip Cosores)

Matthew Dear will return after a six year absence with his new album, Bunny, on October 12th via Ghostly International. From what we’ve heard of the producer’s fifth full-length, the record plays on two sides of the electronic coin, with lighter songs like “Bunny’s Dream” contrasted by more industrial sounds like “Echo”. Released way back in August 2017, the Tegan and Sara-featuring “Bad Ones” falls into the former category, but it turns out the indie pop twins contributed to one of the heavier songs, too.

“Horses” relies on subtle microhouse and glitch to form a quiet road for the vocals to travel down. Inspired by a photograph of two horses affectionately biting each other, Dear wrote the song for his wife. “Above all else, we wanted to be those two horses, eternally connected at the end of it all,” he said in a statement. “The song is as deep of an homage to love as I’ve written. I probably won’t write another like this one. It took years to finish.”



“I love being in Matthew’s music brain and leaving little ideas of my own wherever it makes sense,” Sara Quinn added. “His songs sometimes feel abstract, like puzzles that I can’t stop listening to. It continues to be a great privilege and honor for us to collaborate with him.”

Take a listen below.

Dear will play a select number of North American shows this November in support of Bunny. Find his itinerary below.

Matthew Dear 2018 Tour Dates:

11/01 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

11/03 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

11/04 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

11/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Public Works

11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

11/11 – Seattle, WA @ Nectar

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

11/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust