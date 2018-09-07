Matthew McConaughey is a stoned, bongo-playing poet in teaser for Harmony Korine’s Beach Bum: Watch

Beach Bum

In 2008, well before the McConaissance took hold, Matthew McConaughey starred a shitty, direct-to-DVD movie called Surfer, Dude. It seemed like a lazy, oblivious goof on his stoned, sun-baked persona at the time, which was characterized by a well-publicized report in which he was arrested for smoking marijuana while playing the bongos naked. Now, thanks to director Harmony Korine, both McConaughey and audiences are getting the movie that should’ve emerged during that period of “strife.”

It’s called Beach Bum and, per its first trailer, it looks to be as hip, sleazy, and neon-soaked as Korine’s previous effort, 2012’s Spring Breakers. The short teaser introduces us to Moondog (McConaughey), a drug-addled poet, and his orbit of friends and critics, which are played by the likes of Snoop Dogg (who famously swapped McCanughey’s fake weed for real weed while on set), Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Jimmy Buffett, and, holy hell, Martin Lawrence. There’s also weed and bongos aplenty.



Beach Bum hits theaters on March 22nd of next year.