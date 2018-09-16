Matthew Perry hospitalized for three months

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was hospitalized for three months after undergoing gastrointestinal surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation (aka a ruptured bowel).

“Three months in a hospital bed. Check,” Perry wrote in a tweet posted Friday night.



Three months in a hospital bed. Check. — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) September 15, 2018

As E! News notes, smoking and excessive alcohol use can cause gastrointestinal perforations. Perry has long battle an addiction to alcohol.

A source close to Perry told PEOPLE that Perry is in “good” condition and is “going home finally.”

The 49-year-old actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, most recently played Ted Kennedy in the mini-series The Kennedys: After Camelot.