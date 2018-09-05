Meek Mill performs “Dangerous” with Jeremih and The Roots on Fallon: Watch

Meek Mill on Fallon

In August 2017, mere hours after appearing on The Tonight Show, rapper Meek Mill was arrested and taken into police custody for reckless endangerment. Although Mill was in violation of his parole, the court’s five-month prison sentence was still considered unusually severe.

Mill was released from prison back in April, and on Tuesday evening, he made his triumphant return to The Tonight Show. The Philadelphia-born rapper sat down with host Jimmy Fallon for a brief interview to discuss his stint in prison and his ongoing advocacy for criminal justice reform. He then performed “Dangerous”, from his Legends of the Summer EP, with assistance from Jeremih, PnB Rock, and The Roots.



Mill’s legal troubles, as well as the racial bias of the criminal justice system as a whole, will be explored in a new, six-part documentary series produced by JAY-Z, who has been outspoke about Mill’s mistreatment. In June, Mill debuted a new song called “Stay Woke” at the 2018 BET Awards; the track later appeared on his four-track EP, Legends of the Summer, released the following month.