Half-naked metalhead faces Hurricane Florence with help from Slayer’s “Raining Blood”: Watch

A metalhead named Lane Pittman went viral in 2016 when he took to the streets of Florida to face Hurricane Matthew while wearing just shorts and waving an American flag, all while Slayer‘s “Raining Blood” was providing the soundtrack.

Now, Pittman is back in a new clip, doing the same exact thing in South Carolina as Hurricane Florence hit a few days ago. This time, Pittman was helped by a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of $150 to help him travel to South Carolina to face Florence. With more than $1,000 raised, Pittman was able to make the trip, with plenty of money to spare.



In the the new video, Pittman, is sporting nothing more than boxer briefs, as he bravely confronts the high winds, again with an American flag in his hand, and again as “Raining Blood” plays. He was spotted by a Fox News reporter, who provided an alternate angle, and asked him his name, to which he responded in dramatic fashion, “My name is Lane Pittman.”

See the new clips below, followed by the original Hurricane Matthew clip, which has more than 3 million views.