Metallica announce 2019 European tour with Ghost

Metallica, photo by Ross Halfin

Metallica’s “Worldwired Tour” will make its way back to Europe in 2019 for a late spring and summer run featuring special guests Ghost and Bokassa in support



The trek kicks off May 1st in Lisbon, Portugal, and runs through an August 25th show in Mannheim, Germany. The 25-show tour is broken up into four mini legs of six to seven dates per month, with significant breaks in between legs.

Among the stops will be Metallica’s first shows in Trondheim, Norway; Hämeenlinna, Finland; and Tartu, Estonia. The band will also be playing the famed Slane Castle in Dublin, Ireland.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to fan club members tomorrow (September 25th) and to the general public on Friday (September 28th). Presales are listed in detail here.

As with Metallica’s current North American trek, the European shows will be available as a free MP3 download to ticket holders via LiveMetallica.com.

Ghost, meanwhile, will be supporting Metallica on a full-scale tour for the first time, after playing festivals with the band in the past. Prior to the trek with Metallica, Ghost will be headlining tours of their own in North American this fall and Europe in the late winter.

Metallica 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center

10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/20 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/29 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

11/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

11/28 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

11/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

12/02 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

12/05 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/09 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

01/18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

01/20 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

01/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

01/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

01/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

02/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

02/28 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

03/02 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

03/04 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

03/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

03/09 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

03/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

03/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/01 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio do Restelo *

05/03 – Madrid, ES @ Valdebebas *

05/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys *

05/08 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Hippodrome *

05/10 – Zürich, CH @ Letzigrund *

05/12 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France *

06/08 – Dublin, IE @ Slane Castle *

06/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena *

06/13 – Köln, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion *

06/16 – Brussels, BE @ Koning Boudewijnstadion *

06/18 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium *

06/20 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium *

07/06 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *

07/09 – Goteborg, SE @ Ullevi *

07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Telia Parken *

07/13 – Trondheim, NO @ Granåsen *

07/16 – Hameenlinna, FI @ Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto *

07/18 – Tartu, EE @ Raadi Airport *

07/21 – Moscow, RU @ Luzhniki Stadium *

08/14 – Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională *

08/16 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion *

08/18 – Prague, CZ @ Airport Letnany *

08/21 – Warsaw, PO @ PGE Narodowy *

08/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion *

08/25 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarktgelande *

* = w/ Ghost and Bokassa