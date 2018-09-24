Metallica announce 2019 European tour with Ghost

Metallica’s “Worldwired Tour” will make its way back to Europe in 2019 for a late spring and summer run featuring special guests Ghost and Bokassa in support
The trek kicks off May 1st in Lisbon, Portugal, and runs through an August 25th show in Mannheim, Germany. The 25-show tour is broken up into four mini legs of six to seven dates per month, with significant breaks in between legs.
Among the stops will be Metallica’s first shows in Trondheim, Norway; Hämeenlinna, Finland; and Tartu, Estonia. The band will also be playing the famed Slane Castle in Dublin, Ireland.
Tickets for the tour go on sale to fan club members tomorrow (September 25th) and to the general public on Friday (September 28th). Presales are listed in detail here.
As with Metallica’s current North American trek, the European shows will be available as a free MP3 download to ticket holders via LiveMetallica.com.
Ghost, meanwhile, will be supporting Metallica on a full-scale tour for the first time, after playing festivals with the band in the past. Prior to the trek with Metallica, Ghost will be headlining tours of their own in North American this fall and Europe in the late winter.
Metallica 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center
10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/20 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/29 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
11/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
11/28 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
11/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
12/02 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
12/05 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/09 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
01/18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
01/20 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
01/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
01/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
01/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
02/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
02/28 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
03/02 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
03/04 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
03/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
03/09 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
03/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
03/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
05/01 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio do Restelo *
05/03 – Madrid, ES @ Valdebebas *
05/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys *
05/08 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Hippodrome *
05/10 – Zürich, CH @ Letzigrund *
05/12 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France *
06/08 – Dublin, IE @ Slane Castle *
06/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena *
06/13 – Köln, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion *
06/16 – Brussels, BE @ Koning Boudewijnstadion *
06/18 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium *
06/20 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium *
07/06 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *
07/09 – Goteborg, SE @ Ullevi *
07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Telia Parken *
07/13 – Trondheim, NO @ Granåsen *
07/16 – Hameenlinna, FI @ Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto *
07/18 – Tartu, EE @ Raadi Airport *
07/21 – Moscow, RU @ Luzhniki Stadium *
08/14 – Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională *
08/16 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion *
08/18 – Prague, CZ @ Airport Letnany *
08/21 – Warsaw, PO @ PGE Narodowy *
08/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion *
08/25 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarktgelande *
* = w/ Ghost and Bokassa
