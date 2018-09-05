Metallica cover Prince’s “When Doves Cry” in Minneapolis: Watch

YouTube: MetallicaTV

Metallica continue to pay tribute to local acts at each stop of their 2018 “Worldwired Tour”, and last night (September 4th) they had the unenviable task of taking on a Prince classic at the Target Center in Minneapolis.



Bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett had the honor of covering “When Doves Cry”, and let’s just say we’re not sure what to make of it. They definitely added some metal to the tune, with Trujillo handling vocals, but it came off like a weird late-night karaoke dare that seemed a bit out of place in a major arena (watch below).

Kudos to Trujillo and Hammett for taking a stab at the Prince hit, but maybe a Minnesota act like The Replacements or Bob Dylan would have been a better choice. Maybe not?

The legendary metal band’s next stop is a Thursday gig in Lincoln, Nebraska, where the pool of famous local artists won’t be a big one. We just can’t picture Metallica taking on a song by Elliott Smith or Matthew Sweet, but we’ll see what happens.

Metallica’s 2018 North American leg of their “Worldwired Tour” kicked off this past Sunday in Madison, Wisconsin, where they covered a song by Garbage. See the band’s full itinerary here, and try to guess which songs they’ll cover at each stop.