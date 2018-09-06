Metallica announce deluxe reissue of …And Justice For All

As they’ve done with their first three albums over the past few years, Metallica will reissue their fourth album, 1988’s …And Justice For All, in special remastered editions on November 2nd, including a comprehensive deluxe box set.
The various physical editions include a Standard Double 180 gram LP, Standard CD, 3-CD Expanded Edition, Cassette, Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set, while the digital editions are the Standard album (available to stream and download), an Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download).
The details of each edition are too much to list, but to give you an idea of what you can expect, the Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set will include the remastered double 180g LP, a “One” picture disc, three LPs featuring the band’s performance from Seattle in 1989 remixed by Greg Fidelman, 11 CDs, four DVDs, a set of four patches, a Pushead print, a tour laminate, lyric sheets, a download card for all material in the set, and a deluxe 120-page book with never-before-seen photos and never-before told stories.
Much has been made of the almost inaudible bass tracks of the original …And Justice For All, but nowhere in the press release does it say that the new remaster will bring up the bass tracks.
…And Justice For All marked Metallica’s first album with bassist Jason Newsted following the death of Cliff Burton. Read our comprehensive 30th anniversary piece on the album here.
See the full tracklisting for the 3-CD Expanded Edition and the Deluxe Box Set below, as well as an unboxing video featuring guitarist Kirk Hammett, plus audio of the remastered version of “Dyers Eve”. Get more details on the special …And Justice For All reissues at Metallica.com, where you can also pre-order the various editions.
…AND JUSTICE FOR ALL (REMASTERED): 3-CD EXPANDED EDITION TRACKLIST:
DISC ONE: …AND JUSTICE FOR ALL (REMASTERED)
Blackened
…And Justice for All
Eye of the Beholder
One
The Shortest Straw
Harvester of Sorrow
The Frayed Ends of Sanity
To Live Is to Die
Dyers Eve
Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA.
DISC TWO: DEMOS & ROUGH MIXES
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Blackened (November 1987 Demo)
…And Justice for All (November 1987, Writing in Progress)
Eye of the Beholder (November 1987, Writing in Progress)
One (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
The Shortest Straw (December 1987, Writing in Progress)
Harvester of Sorrow (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
The Frayed Ends of Sanity (November 1987 Demo)
To Live Is to Die (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
Dyers Eve (January 1988 Demo)
DISC THREE: LIVE FROM THE DAMAGED JUSTICE TOUR
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED EXCEPT WHERE NOTED
Blackened (Live – Seattle ’89)
Previously released on Live Shit: Binge & Purge. Newly mixed by Greg Fidelman.
For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)
Leper Messiah (Live at Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)
Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)
Eye of the Beholder (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)
Seek & Destroy (Live at the Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA – May 24th, 1988)
Creeping Death (Live at Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX – February 5th, 1989)
Previously released as a b-side to one of the many singles for One. Newly remastered.
One (Live – Seattle ’89)
Previously released on Live Shit: Binge & Purge. Newly mixed by Greg Fidelman.
…And Justice for All (Live at Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)
Whiplash (Live at the Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA – May 24th, 1988)
Breadfan (Live at Seattle Coliseum, Seattle, WA – August 30th, 1989)
Previously released on The 6 1/2 Year Anniversary EP as part of The Good, The Bad & The Live box set. Newly remastered.
…AND JUSTICE FOR ALL (REMASTERED): DELUXE BOX SET TRACKLIST:
LP 1 & 2: …AND JUSTICE FOR ALL (REMASTERED)
SIDE ONE
Blackened
…And Justice for All
Eye of the Beholder
One
SIDE TWO
The Shortest Straw
Harvester of Sorrow
The Frayed Ends of Sanity
To Live Is to Die
Dyers Eve
Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA
Vinyl lacquers by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, Hollywood, CA
LP 3: “ONE” 10″ PICTURE DISC
SIDE ONE
One
SIDE TWO
Seek & Destroy (Live at Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX – February 5th, 1989)
Artwork by Pushead
Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA
LP 4, 5 & 6: SEATTLE ‘89
SIDE ONE
The Ecstasy of Gold
Blackened (Live)
For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live)
SIDE TWO
Harvester of Sorrow (Live)
The Four Horsemen (Live)
The Thing That Should Not Be (Live)
SIDE THREE
Bass Solo (Live)
Master of Puppets (Live)
Fade to Black (Live)
SIDE FOUR
Seek & Destroy (Live)
…And Justice for All (Live)
One (Live)
SIDE FIVE
Creeping Death (Live)
Guitar Solo (Live)
Battery (Live)
SIDE SIX
Encore Jam (Live)
Last Caress (Live)
Am I Evil? (Live)
Whiplash (Live)
Breadfan (Live)
Recorded live on August 29th and August 30th, 1989 at Seattle Coliseum in Seattle, WA
Mixed by Greg Fidelman
Mastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA
Vinyl lacquers by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, Hollywood, CA
CD 1: …AND JUSTICE FOR ALL (REMASTERED)
Blackened
…And Justice for All
Eye of the Beholder
One
The Shortest Straw
Harvester of Sorrow
The Frayed Ends of Sanity
To Live Is to Die
Dyers Eve
CD 2: INTERVIEWS
KSDT Interview with Jason
Circus Magazine Interview with James
KNAC Report from LA Monsters of Rock
KHDX Interview with Kirk
Metal Forces Magazine Interview with Lars
CD 3 & 4: RIFFS, JAMS & DEMOS
DISC ONE
Blackened (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)
Blackened (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes II)
…And Justice for All (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)
…And Justice for All (1988, From James’ Riff Tapes)
Eye of the Beholder (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)
Eye of the Beholder (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes II)
One (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)
The Shortest Straw (1986, From James’ Riff Tapes)
The Shortest Straw (1986, from James’ Riff Tapes II)
Harvester of Sorrow (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)
The Frayed Ends of Sanity (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)
To Live Is to Die (1986, From James’ Riff Tapes)
To Live Is to Die (1988, From James’ Riff Tapes)
Dyers Eve (1986, From James’ Riff Tapes)
Dyers Eve (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)
Blackened (October 1987, Writing in Progress)
…And Justice for All (October 1987, Writing in Progress)
…And Justice for All (October 1987, Writing in Progress II)
One (October 1987, Writing in Progress)
The Shortest Straw (October 1987, Writing in Progress)
…And Justice for All (November 1987, Writing in Progress)
The Frayed Ends of Sanity (November 1987, Writing in Progress)
One (November 1987, Writing in Progress)
Dyers Eve (November 1987, Writing in Progress)
Eye of the Beholder (November 1987, Writing in Progress)
To Live Is to Die (November 1987, Writing in Progress)
The Shortest Straw (December 1987, Writing in Progress)
Harvester of Sorrow (December 1987, Writing in Progress)
DISC TWO
Blackened (November 1987 Demo)
…And Justice for All (November 1987 Demo)
Eye of the Beholder (November 1987 Demo)
One (November 1987 Demo)
The Frayed Ends of Sanity (November 1987 Demo)
Eye of the Beholder (January 1988 Demo)
The Shortest Straw (January 1988 Demo)
Harvester of Sorrow (January 1988 Demo)
Dyers Eve (January 1988 Demo)
To Live Is to Die (January 1988 Demo)
CD 5: ROUGH MIXES FROM THE VAULT
Blackened (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
…And Justice for All (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
Eye of the Beholder (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
One (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
The Shortest Straw (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
Harvester of Sorrow (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
The Frayed Ends of Sanity (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
To Live Is to Die (Acoustic Intro) (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
To Live Is to Die (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
Dyers Eve (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
Breadfan (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
The Prince (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
CD 6 & 7: LIVE AT THE TROUBADOUR, WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 24TH, 1988 + B-SIDES
DISC ONE
Creeping Death (Live)
For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live)
The Four Horsemen (Live)
Whiplash (Live)
Fade to Black (Live)
Seek & Destroy (Live)
Master of Puppets (Live)
Encore Jam (Live)
Last Caress (Live)
Am I Evil? (Live)
Battery (Live)
DISC TWO
Encore Jam #2 (Live)
Harvester of Sorrow (Live)
Leper Messiah (Live)
Blitzkrieg (Live)
B-Sides
Breadfan (Remastered)
The Prince (Remastered)
For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live) *
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live) *
Seek & Destroy (Live) *
Creeping Death (Live) *
Harvester of Sorrow (Live) **
One (Live) **
Breadfan (Live) ***
Last Caress (Live) ***
* Recorded live at Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX on February 5th, 1989
** Recorded live at Seattle Coliseum, Seattle, WA on August 29th, 1989
*** Recorded live at Seattle Coliseum, Seattle, WA on August 30th, 1989
CD 8 & 9: LIVE AT THE HAMMERSMITH ODEON, LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 10TH, 1988 + RADIO EDITS
DISC ONE
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live)
The Four Horsemen (Live)
Harvester of Sorrow (Live)
Eye of the Beholder (Live)
Bass Solo (Live)
Master of Puppets (Live)
Damage, Inc. (Live)
One (Live)
Seek & Destroy (Live)
…And Justice for All (Live)
*Note: there is a tape cut on this track
DISC TWO
Encore Jam (Live)
Creeping Death (Live)
Fade to Black (Live)
Guitar Solo (Live)
Battery (Live)
Encore Jam #2 (Live)
Last Caress (Live)
Am I Evil? (Live)
Whiplash (Live)
Radio Edits
Eye of the Beholder (Radio Edit)
One (Radio Edit)
…And Justice for All (Radio Edit)
CD 10 & 11: LIVE AT LONG BEACH ARENA, LONG BEACH, CA – DECEMBER 7, 1988 + MORE
DISC ONE
Blackened (Live)
*Note: there is a tape cut on this track
For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live)
Leper Messiah (Live)
Harvester of Sorrow (Live)
Eye of the Beholder (Live)
Bass Solo (Live)
Master of Puppets (Live)
One (Live)
Seek & Destroy (Live)
DISC TWO
…And Justice for All (Live)
Encore Jam (Live)
Creeping Death (Live)
Fade to Black (Live)
Guitar Solo (Live)
Battery (Live)
Live at UIC Pavilion, Chicago, IL – November 18th, 1988
Last Caress (Live)
Am I Evil? (Live)
Whiplash (Live)
DVD 1: …AND CAMCORDER FOR ALL & “ONE”
…AND CAMCORDERS FOR ALL
FEATURING PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED FOOTAGE SHOT ON LARS’ CAMCORDER
Intro
Barcelona
Leiden
San Francisco
San Antonio
Dallas
Philadelphia
Buffalo
Auckland
Osaka
Hoffman Estates
Richfield
Thornville
Greenville
Atlanta
Biloxi
Concord
Irvine (Night #2)
Irvine (Night #3)
São Paulo (Night #1)
São Paulo (Night #2)
“ONE”
2 of One Introduction with Lars
One
One (Jammin’ Version)
One (Live at the 31st Annual GRAMMY® Awards)
“ONE” B-ROLL
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Intro
Band
Lars
Kirk
James
Jason
More Band
DVD 2: LIVE AT SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE, MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – SEPTEMBER 15TH, 1989
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
The Ecstasy of Gold
Blackened
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
Harvester of Sorrow
The Four Horsemen
The Thing That Should Not Be
Bass Solo
Master of Puppets
Fade to Black
Seek & Destroy
…And Justice for All
One
Creeping Death
Guitar Solo
Battery
Encore Jam
Last Caress
Am I Evil?
Damage, Inc.
Blitzkrieg
Breadfan
DVD 3: LIVE AT THE STONE BALLOON, NEWARK, DE – AUGUST 7TH, 1989
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED FAN-SHOT FOOTAGE
Backstage Shit
The Ecstasy of Gold
Creeping Death
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
The Four Horsemen
Harvester of Sorrow
Phantom Lord
Bass Solo
Master of Puppets
Fade to Black
No Remorse
Seek & Destroy
Last Caress
Am I Evil?
Motorbreath
Hit the Lights
Blitzkrieg
Damage, Inc.
Breadfan
DVD 4: JUSTICE ON WHEELS, MASA ITO INTERVIEWS, RAW LIVE FOOTAGE
JUSTICE ON WHEELS – A MUCHMUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Intro
The Road Crew
The Fans
The Band
The Video
MASA ITO INTERVIEWS
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Lars
James
Jason
Kirk
RAW LIVE FOOTAGE (LIVE AT JFK STADIUM, PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 11TH, 1988)
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Whiplash
Fade to Black
Seek & Destroy
RAW LIVE FOOTAGE (LIVE AT RPI FIELD HOUSE, TROY, NY – MARCH 15TH, 1989)
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Master of Puppets
One
RAW LIVE FOOTAGE (LIVE AT COPPS COLISEUM, HAMILTON, ONTARIO – APRIL 8TH, 1989)
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Master of Puppets
One
Seek & Destroy
