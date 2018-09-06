Metallica announce deluxe reissue of …And Justice For All

...And Justice For All Deluxe Box Set, courtesy of Metallica.com

As they’ve done with their first three albums over the past few years, Metallica will reissue their fourth album, 1988’s …And Justice For All, in special remastered editions on November 2nd, including a comprehensive deluxe box set.



The various physical editions include a Standard Double 180 gram LP, Standard CD, 3-CD Expanded Edition, Cassette, Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set, while the digital editions are the Standard album (available to stream and download), an Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download).

The details of each edition are too much to list, but to give you an idea of what you can expect, the Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set will include the remastered double 180g LP, a “One” picture disc, three LPs featuring the band’s performance from Seattle in 1989 remixed by Greg Fidelman, 11 CDs, four DVDs, a set of four patches, a Pushead print, a tour laminate, lyric sheets, a download card for all material in the set, and a deluxe 120-page book with never-before-seen photos and never-before told stories.

Much has been made of the almost inaudible bass tracks of the original …And Justice For All, but nowhere in the press release does it say that the new remaster will bring up the bass tracks.

…And Justice For All marked Metallica’s first album with bassist Jason Newsted following the death of Cliff Burton. Read our comprehensive 30th anniversary piece on the album here.

See the full tracklisting for the 3-CD Expanded Edition and the Deluxe Box Set below, as well as an unboxing video featuring guitarist Kirk Hammett, plus audio of the remastered version of “Dyers Eve”. Get more details on the special …And Justice For All reissues at Metallica.com, where you can also pre-order the various editions.

…AND JUSTICE FOR ALL (REMASTERED): 3-CD EXPANDED EDITION TRACKLIST:

DISC ONE: …AND JUSTICE FOR ALL (REMASTERED)

Blackened

…And Justice for All

Eye of the Beholder

One

The Shortest Straw

Harvester of Sorrow

The Frayed Ends of Sanity

To Live Is to Die

Dyers Eve

Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA.

DISC TWO: DEMOS & ROUGH MIXES

PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Blackened (November 1987 Demo)

…And Justice for All (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

Eye of the Beholder (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

One (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

The Shortest Straw (December 1987, Writing in Progress)

Harvester of Sorrow (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

The Frayed Ends of Sanity (November 1987 Demo)

To Live Is to Die (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

Dyers Eve (January 1988 Demo)

DISC THREE: LIVE FROM THE DAMAGED JUSTICE TOUR

PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED EXCEPT WHERE NOTED

Blackened (Live – Seattle ’89)

Previously released on Live Shit: Binge & Purge. Newly mixed by Greg Fidelman.

For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)

Leper Messiah (Live at Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)

Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)

Eye of the Beholder (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)

Seek & Destroy (Live at the Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA – May 24th, 1988)

Creeping Death (Live at Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX – February 5th, 1989)

Previously released as a b-side to one of the many singles for One. Newly remastered.

One (Live – Seattle ’89)

Previously released on Live Shit: Binge & Purge. Newly mixed by Greg Fidelman.

…And Justice for All (Live at Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)

Whiplash (Live at the Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA – May 24th, 1988)

Breadfan (Live at Seattle Coliseum, Seattle, WA – August 30th, 1989)

Previously released on The 6 1/2 Year Anniversary EP as part of The Good, The Bad & The Live box set. Newly remastered.

…AND JUSTICE FOR ALL (REMASTERED): DELUXE BOX SET TRACKLIST:

LP 1 & 2: …AND JUSTICE FOR ALL (REMASTERED)

SIDE ONE

Blackened

…And Justice for All

Eye of the Beholder

One

SIDE TWO

The Shortest Straw

Harvester of Sorrow

The Frayed Ends of Sanity

To Live Is to Die

Dyers Eve

Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA

Vinyl lacquers by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, Hollywood, CA

LP 3: “ONE” 10″ PICTURE DISC

SIDE ONE

One

SIDE TWO

Seek & Destroy (Live at Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX – February 5th, 1989)

Artwork by Pushead

Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA

LP 4, 5 & 6: SEATTLE ‘89

SIDE ONE

The Ecstasy of Gold

Blackened (Live)

For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live)

SIDE TWO

Harvester of Sorrow (Live)

The Four Horsemen (Live)

The Thing That Should Not Be (Live)

SIDE THREE

Bass Solo (Live)

Master of Puppets (Live)

Fade to Black (Live)

SIDE FOUR

Seek & Destroy (Live)

…And Justice for All (Live)

One (Live)

SIDE FIVE

Creeping Death (Live)

Guitar Solo (Live)

Battery (Live)

SIDE SIX

Encore Jam (Live)

Last Caress (Live)

Am I Evil? (Live)

Whiplash (Live)

Breadfan (Live)

Recorded live on August 29th and August 30th, 1989 at Seattle Coliseum in Seattle, WA

Mixed by Greg Fidelman

Mastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA

Vinyl lacquers by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, Hollywood, CA

CD 1: …AND JUSTICE FOR ALL (REMASTERED)

Blackened

…And Justice for All

Eye of the Beholder

One

The Shortest Straw

Harvester of Sorrow

The Frayed Ends of Sanity

To Live Is to Die

Dyers Eve

CD 2: INTERVIEWS

KSDT Interview with Jason

Circus Magazine Interview with James

KNAC Report from LA Monsters of Rock

KHDX Interview with Kirk

Metal Forces Magazine Interview with Lars

CD 3 & 4: RIFFS, JAMS & DEMOS

DISC ONE

Blackened (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

Blackened (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes II)

…And Justice for All (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

…And Justice for All (1988, From James’ Riff Tapes)

Eye of the Beholder (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

Eye of the Beholder (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes II)

One (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

The Shortest Straw (1986, From James’ Riff Tapes)

The Shortest Straw (1986, from James’ Riff Tapes II)

Harvester of Sorrow (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

The Frayed Ends of Sanity (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

To Live Is to Die (1986, From James’ Riff Tapes)

To Live Is to Die (1988, From James’ Riff Tapes)

Dyers Eve (1986, From James’ Riff Tapes)

Dyers Eve (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

Blackened (October 1987, Writing in Progress)

…And Justice for All (October 1987, Writing in Progress)

…And Justice for All (October 1987, Writing in Progress II)

One (October 1987, Writing in Progress)

The Shortest Straw (October 1987, Writing in Progress)

…And Justice for All (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

The Frayed Ends of Sanity (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

One (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

Dyers Eve (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

Eye of the Beholder (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

To Live Is to Die (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

The Shortest Straw (December 1987, Writing in Progress)

Harvester of Sorrow (December 1987, Writing in Progress)

DISC TWO

Blackened (November 1987 Demo)

…And Justice for All (November 1987 Demo)

Eye of the Beholder (November 1987 Demo)

One (November 1987 Demo)

The Frayed Ends of Sanity (November 1987 Demo)

Eye of the Beholder (January 1988 Demo)

The Shortest Straw (January 1988 Demo)

Harvester of Sorrow (January 1988 Demo)

Dyers Eve (January 1988 Demo)

To Live Is to Die (January 1988 Demo)

CD 5: ROUGH MIXES FROM THE VAULT

Blackened (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

…And Justice for All (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

Eye of the Beholder (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

One (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

The Shortest Straw (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

Harvester of Sorrow (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

The Frayed Ends of Sanity (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

To Live Is to Die (Acoustic Intro) (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

To Live Is to Die (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

Dyers Eve (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

Breadfan (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

The Prince (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

CD 6 & 7: LIVE AT THE TROUBADOUR, WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 24TH, 1988 + B-SIDES

DISC ONE

Creeping Death (Live)

For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live)

The Four Horsemen (Live)

Whiplash (Live)

Fade to Black (Live)

Seek & Destroy (Live)

Master of Puppets (Live)

Encore Jam (Live)

Last Caress (Live)

Am I Evil? (Live)

Battery (Live)

DISC TWO

Encore Jam #2 (Live)

Harvester of Sorrow (Live)

Leper Messiah (Live)

Blitzkrieg (Live)

B-Sides

Breadfan (Remastered)

The Prince (Remastered)

For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live) *

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live) *

Seek & Destroy (Live) *

Creeping Death (Live) *

Harvester of Sorrow (Live) **

One (Live) **

Breadfan (Live) ***

Last Caress (Live) ***

* Recorded live at Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX on February 5th, 1989

** Recorded live at Seattle Coliseum, Seattle, WA on August 29th, 1989

*** Recorded live at Seattle Coliseum, Seattle, WA on August 30th, 1989

CD 8 & 9: LIVE AT THE HAMMERSMITH ODEON, LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 10TH, 1988 + RADIO EDITS

DISC ONE

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live)

The Four Horsemen (Live)

Harvester of Sorrow (Live)

Eye of the Beholder (Live)

Bass Solo (Live)

Master of Puppets (Live)

Damage, Inc. (Live)

One (Live)

Seek & Destroy (Live)

…And Justice for All (Live)

*Note: there is a tape cut on this track

DISC TWO

Encore Jam (Live)

Creeping Death (Live)

Fade to Black (Live)

Guitar Solo (Live)

Battery (Live)

Encore Jam #2 (Live)

Last Caress (Live)

Am I Evil? (Live)

Whiplash (Live)

Radio Edits

Eye of the Beholder (Radio Edit)

One (Radio Edit)

…And Justice for All (Radio Edit)

CD 10 & 11: LIVE AT LONG BEACH ARENA, LONG BEACH, CA – DECEMBER 7, 1988 + MORE

DISC ONE

Blackened (Live)

*Note: there is a tape cut on this track

For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live)

Leper Messiah (Live)

Harvester of Sorrow (Live)

Eye of the Beholder (Live)

Bass Solo (Live)

Master of Puppets (Live)

One (Live)

Seek & Destroy (Live)

DISC TWO

…And Justice for All (Live)

Encore Jam (Live)

Creeping Death (Live)

Fade to Black (Live)

Guitar Solo (Live)

Battery (Live)

Live at UIC Pavilion, Chicago, IL – November 18th, 1988

Last Caress (Live)

Am I Evil? (Live)

Whiplash (Live)

DVD 1: …AND CAMCORDER FOR ALL & “ONE”

…AND CAMCORDERS FOR ALL

FEATURING PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED FOOTAGE SHOT ON LARS’ CAMCORDER

Intro

Barcelona

Leiden

San Francisco

San Antonio

Dallas

Philadelphia

Buffalo

Auckland

Osaka

Hoffman Estates

Richfield

Thornville

Greenville

Atlanta

Biloxi

Concord

Irvine (Night #2)

Irvine (Night #3)

São Paulo (Night #1)

São Paulo (Night #2)

“ONE”

2 of One Introduction with Lars

One

One (Jammin’ Version)

One (Live at the 31st Annual GRAMMY® Awards)

“ONE” B-ROLL

PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Intro

Band

Lars

Kirk

James

Jason

More Band

DVD 2: LIVE AT SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE, MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – SEPTEMBER 15TH, 1989

PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

The Ecstasy of Gold

Blackened

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Harvester of Sorrow

The Four Horsemen

The Thing That Should Not Be

Bass Solo

Master of Puppets

Fade to Black

Seek & Destroy

…And Justice for All

One

Creeping Death

Guitar Solo

Battery

Encore Jam

Last Caress

Am I Evil?

Damage, Inc.

Blitzkrieg

Breadfan

DVD 3: LIVE AT THE STONE BALLOON, NEWARK, DE – AUGUST 7TH, 1989

PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED FAN-SHOT FOOTAGE

Backstage Shit

The Ecstasy of Gold

Creeping Death

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

The Four Horsemen

Harvester of Sorrow

Phantom Lord

Bass Solo

Master of Puppets

Fade to Black

No Remorse

Seek & Destroy

Last Caress

Am I Evil?

Motorbreath

Hit the Lights

Blitzkrieg

Damage, Inc.

Breadfan

DVD 4: JUSTICE ON WHEELS, MASA ITO INTERVIEWS, RAW LIVE FOOTAGE

JUSTICE ON WHEELS – A MUCHMUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Intro

The Road Crew

The Fans

The Band

The Video

MASA ITO INTERVIEWS

PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Lars

James

Jason

Kirk

RAW LIVE FOOTAGE (LIVE AT JFK STADIUM, PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 11TH, 1988)

PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Whiplash

Fade to Black

Seek & Destroy

RAW LIVE FOOTAGE (LIVE AT RPI FIELD HOUSE, TROY, NY – MARCH 15TH, 1989)

PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Master of Puppets

One

RAW LIVE FOOTAGE (LIVE AT COPPS COLISEUM, HAMILTON, ONTARIO – APRIL 8TH, 1989)

PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Master of Puppets

One

Seek & Destroy