Metallica to play Helping Hands Concert to benefit All Within My Hands Foundation

Metallica // Photo by Philip Cosores

Last year, the boys in Metallica started giving back in a big way with the formation of the All Within My Hands Foundation, which works to combat hunger and offers up workplace education and opportunities for folks looking to volunteer within their local communities.



To date, the foundation’s work has helped net over $750,000 for nonprofits like Feeding America and the World Childhood Foundation. As part of the charity effort, the foundation and the band have been dropping $10,000 donations in the coffers of food banks at each stop of their current WorldWired Tour.

The band is set to celebrate the first full year of AWMH’s existence this coming November with a benefit show called The Helping Hands Concert at the Masonic in San Francisco. Set for November 3rd, the evening will include an auction, information about the various organizations that the foundation has supported, and, most importantly, live acoustic sets by Metallica and their buddies Cage The Elephant. All of the proceeds from the night will go to those nonprofits that AWMH works with.

In a statement on the AWMH website, Metallica said, “As the ‘WorldWired Tour’ rolls on we have had the honor and pleasure of meeting dedicated people all over the world who focus their daily lives on helping others… it’s been extremely humbling and very inspiring. We’re excited to share our passion with you, introduce you to some of the people we’ve worked with, and of course raise funds to assist with their incredible ongoing efforts in communities across the country and around the world.”

Tickets for the Helping Hands Concert go on sale via Ticketmaster this coming Friday at 10am PT, or you can enter the contest the band is holding to win two tickets and other goodies. Metallica’s current “WorldWired Tour” continues into 2019.