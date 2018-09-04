Metallica kick off 2018 North American tour, offer free downloads of shows to attendees: Setlist + Video

Metallica's James Hetfield, photo by Philip Cosores

Metallica’s “Worldwired Tour” kicked off its 2018 North American leg on Sunday (September 2nd) at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, with the band playing a set heavy on songs from its most recent album, 2016’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.



In total, Metallica performed seven cuts from Hardwired… To Self-Destruct as part of their 18-song setlist, beginning the show with that album’s “Hardwired” and “Atlas, Rise!”

During their recent European tour, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo would jam on a song by an act local to each market, and they did the same on Sunday night, playing a bit of “Stupid Girl” by Garbage, who formed in Madison, recording at drummer Butch Vig’s Smart Studios in Wisconsin’s capital city.

Metallica also played classics like “Seek & Destroy”, “Master of Puppets” and the set-closer “Enter Sandman”, among others, and busted out “Cyanide” for the first time in three years. The metal legends also covered The Misfits’ “Last Caress”.

Prior to Sunday’s gig, Metallica announced that each show on the tour would be available as a free MP3 download to all concertgoers who hold onto their tickets. Fans can go to LiveMetallica.com/scan and scan or enter the barcode from their tickets to download the show they attended.

Check out the setlist and video footage from Metallica’s show in Madison below. Metallica’s North American trek continues into 2019. See the full list of dates here.

Setlist:

01. Hardwired

02. Atlas, Rise!

03. Seek & Destroy

04. Cyanide

05. Fade To Black

06. Now That We’re Dead

07. Confusion

08. For Whom The Bell Tolls

09. Halo On Fire

10. Last Caress (Misfits cover)

11. Fuel

12. Moth Into Flame

13. Sad But True

14. One

15. Master Of Puppets

Encore:

16. Spit Out The Bone

17. Nothing Else Matters

18. Enter Sandman