Metallica kick off 2018 North American tour, offer free downloads of shows to attendees: Setlist + Video

Metallica’s “Worldwired Tour” kicked off its 2018 North American leg on Sunday (September 2nd) at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, with the band playing a set heavy on songs from its most recent album, 2016’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.
In total, Metallica performed seven cuts from Hardwired… To Self-Destruct as part of their 18-song setlist, beginning the show with that album’s “Hardwired” and “Atlas, Rise!”
During their recent European tour, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo would jam on a song by an act local to each market, and they did the same on Sunday night, playing a bit of “Stupid Girl” by Garbage, who formed in Madison, recording at drummer Butch Vig’s Smart Studios in Wisconsin’s capital city.
Metallica also played classics like “Seek & Destroy”, “Master of Puppets” and the set-closer “Enter Sandman”, among others, and busted out “Cyanide” for the first time in three years. The metal legends also covered The Misfits’ “Last Caress”.
Prior to Sunday’s gig, Metallica announced that each show on the tour would be available as a free MP3 download to all concertgoers who hold onto their tickets. Fans can go to LiveMetallica.com/scan and scan or enter the barcode from their tickets to download the show they attended.
Check out the setlist and video footage from Metallica’s show in Madison below. Metallica’s North American trek continues into 2019. See the full list of dates here.
Setlist:
01. Hardwired
02. Atlas, Rise!
03. Seek & Destroy
04. Cyanide
05. Fade To Black
06. Now That We’re Dead
07. Confusion
08. For Whom The Bell Tolls
09. Halo On Fire
10. Last Caress (Misfits cover)
11. Fuel
12. Moth Into Flame
13. Sad But True
14. One
15. Master Of Puppets
Encore:
16. Spit Out The Bone
17. Nothing Else Matters
18. Enter Sandman