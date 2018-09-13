Michelle Obama announces arena tour

Michelle Obama, photo by Philip Cosores

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is drawing closer to the release of her new memoir, Becoming. In anticipation, she’s announced a book tour that will take her to arenas all over the US. Yes, FLOTUS is literally playing arenas.

The tour officially kicks off in her hometown of Chicago on the same day Becoming hits shelves — November 13th. Along with the Windy City, the 10-date itinerary includes stops in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York, and Dallas.



With the help of a slew of moderators (who’ve yet to be announced), Obama will reflect on her memoir, which traces the arc of her life, both personal and private — from growing up in the South Side of Chicago to life in The White House. She may even dish on her and her husband’s many music friends, such as Beyoncé, Chance the Rapper, JAY-Z.

“This fall, I’d like to share that fuller story with all of you on my book tour,” Obama said in a statement. “It’s the story of my humdrum plainness, my tiny victories, my lasting bruises, my ordinary hopes and worries. It’s the story of who I am, truly, and I’m proud of it — blemishes and all.”

She added, “I hope that this tour will inspire others to reflect upon and share their own stories – all the joys and sorrows, all the scars and renewals – so that together, we can better recognize that each of us, in our own way, is in a constant process of becoming.”

Consult her full schedule below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, September 21st. You can also grab them here.

Michelle Obama 2018 Book Tour Dates:

11/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/17 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/11 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/13 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

12/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

12/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Obama released a Facebook video to coincide with the news. Check that out below, followed by a full synopsis for Becoming.

In her memoir, a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling, Michelle Obama invites readers into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her—from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address. With unerring honesty and lively wit, she describes her triumphs and her disappointments, both public and private, telling her full story as she has lived it — in her own words and on her own terms. Warm, wise, and revelatory, Becoming is the deeply personal reckoning of a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations—and whose story inspires us to do the same.