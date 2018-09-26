Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Mick Jenkins shares woozy new single “Elephant In the Room”: Stream

"Shoutout to feminists, the real ones, all the others is enemies," he rhymes

by
on September 26, 2018, 4:26pm
0 comments
mick jenkins elephant in the room new song
Mick Jenkins, photo by Philip Cosores

Mick Jenkins, the buzzy Chicago rapper who wowed with last year’s The Healing Component, is releasing a new album, Pieces of a Man, sometime this fall. We’ve previously heard singles like “Bruce Banner” and the Kaytranada-produced “What Am I to Do”; now Jenkins is back with another new song, “Elephant In the Room”.

The tight, woozy beat sets a compellingly off-beat foundation for Jenkins’ rhythmic flow, which finds the rapper giving a “shoutout to feminists, the real ones,” adding that “all the others is enemies.” Hear it below.

Jenkins has had a productive year. In addition to his singles, he’s released two entries attributed to his or more series, the anxious mixtape and the frustration EP.

Previous Story
She & Him announce Christmas concerts, first shows in five years
Next Story
Freddie Gibbs and Curren$y to release collaborative EP, Fetti, on Halloween
No comments