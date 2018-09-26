Mick Jenkins shares woozy new single “Elephant In the Room”: Stream

Mick Jenkins, photo by Philip Cosores

Mick Jenkins, the buzzy Chicago rapper who wowed with last year’s The Healing Component, is releasing a new album, Pieces of a Man, sometime this fall. We’ve previously heard singles like “Bruce Banner” and the Kaytranada-produced “What Am I to Do”; now Jenkins is back with another new song, “Elephant In the Room”.

The tight, woozy beat sets a compellingly off-beat foundation for Jenkins’ rhythmic flow, which finds the rapper giving a “shoutout to feminists, the real ones,” adding that “all the others is enemies.” Hear it below.



Jenkins has had a productive year. In addition to his singles, he’s released two entries attributed to his or more series, the anxious mixtape and the frustration EP.