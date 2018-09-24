Millie Bobby Brown raps Cardi B’s verse on Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You”: Watch

Millie Bobby Brown and Maroon 5

Millie Bobby Brown is currently known for two things: being one of the breakout stars of Stranger Things, and one of pop culture’s biggest hip-hop heads. (Um, sometimes to a fault.) We’ve seen the 14-year-old actress rap about her Netflix show, impressively spit Nicki Minaj’s “Monster” verse, and even open the Emmys with a rap. It was only a matter of time before “Eleven” took her talents to a concert stage, and it finally happened last night in Nashville.

Maroon 5 were performing their headlining show at the Bridgestone Arena when they went into their hit “Girls Like You”. The song features a guest verse from Cardi B, but the rapper is currently taking some time off to be a new mom. So instead of Cardi coming out for the bars, Maroon 5 called out Brown, who unsurprisingly — but still completely amazingly — killed it. Of course, Brown was already well familiar with the track, as she appeared in the music video alongside celebs like Gal Gadot, Sarah Silverman, Ellen DeGeneres, Mary J. Blige, and Tiffany Haddish.



Brown herself posted video of the surprise appearance, which you can watch below.

Maroon 5 is set to play the Super Bowl Halftime show next February in Atlanta. Rumor has it that a deal is trying to be made to bring Cardi B along for “Girls Like You”, but the rapper wants a set of her own during the performance. If that doesn’t come together, maybe Brown can fill in again.