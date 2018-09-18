Ministry reveal “AmeriKKKa” visual ahead of North American tour

Ministry, photo by Lior Phillips

Ministry returned in March with AmeriKKKant, their first new album in five years. Now, the Chicago-bred industrial rock legends have shared a new visualizer ahead of their North American fall tour.

The vivid clip is for AmeriKKKant track “AmeriKKKa” and features dystopian war footage and a very distraught Statue of Liberty. Check it out below.

As for Ministry’s upcoming trek, it officially launches November 21st at San Francisco’s Warfield before making its way through cities such as Denver, Minneapolis, Toronto, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Memphis, and Houston. Also scheduled are back-to-back stints in Los Angeles and and New York. French outfit Carpenter Brut will serve as openers throughout the tour. Grab tickets here.

Ministry 2018 Tour Dates:

11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore

11/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

11/29 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

11/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

12/01 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

12/02 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

12/04 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology

12/05 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore

12/06 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

12/07 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

12/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

12/10 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

12/11 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theater

12/12 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

12/13 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

12/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

12/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

12/18 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda