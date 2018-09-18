Ministry reveal “AmeriKKKa” visual ahead of North American tour

Ministry returned in March with AmeriKKKant, their first new album in five years. Now, the Chicago-bred industrial rock legends have shared a new visualizer ahead of their North American fall tour.
The vivid clip is for AmeriKKKant track “AmeriKKKa” and features dystopian war footage and a very distraught Statue of Liberty. Check it out below.
As for Ministry’s upcoming trek, it officially launches November 21st at San Francisco’s Warfield before making its way through cities such as Denver, Minneapolis, Toronto, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Memphis, and Houston. Also scheduled are back-to-back stints in Los Angeles and and New York. French outfit Carpenter Brut will serve as openers throughout the tour. Grab tickets here.
Ministry 2018 Tour Dates:
11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore
11/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
11/29 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
11/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
12/01 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
12/02 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
12/04 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology
12/05 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore
12/06 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
12/07 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
12/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
12/10 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
12/11 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theater
12/12 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
12/13 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
12/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
12/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
12/18 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda