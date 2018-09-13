Missy Elliott performs “Work It” on Ellen with “funky white sister” who went viral for her shockingly on-point rendition: Watch

A new Halsey emerged from the pop stratosphere when Rhode Islander Mary Halsey went viral last month for a spirited rendition of Missy Elliott’s “Work It”. Halsey got an added boost when Elliott herself praised the woman’s performance on Instagram, calling the woman her “funky white sister.”

Now, the two have finally met in person thanks to, who else, Ellen DeGeneres, who brought out Halsey—clad in the same floral print shirt from her initial video—for a performance before surprising her with an appearance from Elliott, who joins Halsey for the final bars. It’s very, very sweet.



“She know all the words, and I forget my own words,” Elliott said of Halsey. “It’s amazing.”

Watch the interview and performance below.