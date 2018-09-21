MØ premieres sensual new song “Imaginary Friend”: Stream

MØ, photo via Facebook

In the four years since MØ first made her mark with debut album No Mythologies To Follow, the Danish pop singer has made incredibly great strides in terms of elevating her profile. The artist born Karie Marie Ørsted has collaborated with prominent musicians like Diplo, Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff, and Major Lazer, as well as scored a number of chart hits like “Lean On”.

MØ is now prepping to release her sophomore record, Forever Neverland, on October 19th. Early singles “Sun In Our Eyes” and “Way Down” have already given fans a taste of what to expect. Now, a third offering in “Imaginary Friend” has been revealed. It’s a swaying and sensual morsel of electropop, and features MØ’s tempting incantations: “Just watch me, watch me, watch me with your hands (watch me, watch me, watch me with your hands)/ Let my body, body, body be your breath (body, body, body be your breath).”



(Read: 2014 CoSign Interview with MØ)

Check out “Imaginary Friend” below via its corresponding music video. Co-directed by MØ and frequent collaborator Jonas Bang, it stars the singer as she slinks between gauzy curtains.