Ms. Lauryn Hill drops Nas and Santigold from Miseducation 20th anniversary tour

Ms. Lauryn Hill, photo by Philip Cosores

Ms. Lauryn Hill recruited a number of high-profile acts to open her Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th anniversary tour. Now, though, two of the most notable support acts — Nas and Santigold — have revealed they are no longer scheduled to appear at their previously announced dates.

Santigold told fans on Twitter that tour organizers decided to “reduce the support,” citing “production issues.” As such, Santigold was absent from recent gigs in Vancouver and Seattle, and she’ll miss upcoming shows in Phoenix and Denver.



Meanwhile, Nas will not appear at an October 5th concert in St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

It’s unclear whether any of the other scheduled openers — including Dave Chappelle, De La Soul, SZA, and Shabazz Palaces — have also been dropped from the tour. We’ve reached out to Hill’s representatives for clarification. Previously, Hill canceled a series of Miseducation dates due to “unforeseen production issues.”

Find Hill’s upcoming tour schedule at her website, and grab tickets here.

I will no longer be performing on The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill Tour at the following dates due to the tour organizers' decision to reduce the support. So sorry to disappoint my fans. 9/14: Vancouver, BC

9/15: Seattle, WA

9/22: Phoenix, AZ

9/26: Denver, CO — Santigold (@Santigold) September 15, 2018