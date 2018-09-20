Mumford and Sons announce new album, Delta, share “Guiding Light”: Stream

Mumford and Sons, photo by Alistair Taylor-Young

Mumford and Sons have announced a new album they’re calling Delta. Due out November 16th Gentlemen of the Road/Glassnote Records, the release marks their fourth full-length overall and follows 2015’s redefining effort Wilder Mind.

Produced by Paul Epworth, Delta is being previewed today with the lead single “Guiding Light”. There’s a familiar Mumford-ian build to the track, which does well to bridge the electrification of their last album with the acoustic folk of their breakthrough earlier releases. There’s certainly still a plugged-in pulse, but — do our ears deceive? — is that a banjo back in the mix or just a particularly plucked guitar? Either way, it’s sure to be a welcome “return to form” for any fans put off by Wilder Mind.



(Read: Mumford & Sons: Electric Minds)

Take a listen below via the track’s lyric video, which plays out like something of an ode to their fans.

While we know Delta will be made up of 14 songs, we’ve yet to be granted a full tracklist. Regardless, pre-orders are going on now.

Mumford and Sons will perform “Guiding Light” on the September 24th episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which Marcus Mumford himself will also serve as a couch guest. The band has also teased a 60-date worldwide arena tour, the dates of which are expected October 4th.

Delta Artwork: