Mumford and Sons perform new single “Guiding Light” on Fallon: Watch

Mumford and Sons on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, photo via Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Mumford and Sons recently announced the release of their fourth full-length album, Delta, due out November 16th. For their first public performance in support of the Wilder Mind follow-up, the band appeared on Monday night’s edition of The Tonight Show, where they showcased the album’s lead single, “Guiding Light”. Delta promises to be a return to form for the band and fans will no doubt be excited to see them using acoustic instruments (including banjo!) to play the first track from their new LP. Watch the replay below.





Frontman Marcus Mumford appeared earlier on in the night as a couch guest. Though they didn’t touch upon that pesky photo with Jordan Peterson, they did have a pleasant talk about Delta (which still isn’t finished) and the time he had a brain fart while performing alongside Bruce Springsteen.

Delta is out November 16th (hopefully) via Gentlemen of the Road/Glassnote Records and follows 2015’s Wilder Mind. Mumford and Sons have teased a 60-date worldwide arena tour supporting the album, and those dates should be revealed on October 4th.