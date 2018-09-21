Marissa Nadler and Sharon Van Etten unveil collaborative video for “I Can’t Listen to Gene Clark Anymore”: Watch

Sharon Van Etten and Marissa Nadler

For My Crimes is the forthcoming album from dream pop songwriter Marissa Nadler, due out next week through Sacred Bones/Bella Union. Following 2016’s stellar Strangers, the LP features boasts guest contributors in Angel Olsen (the album’s title track) and Sharon Van Etten (“I Can’t Listen to Gene Clark Anymore”).

Ahead of the record’s release, the Boston-based Nadler is sharing the music video for her collaboration with Van Etten. The minimalistic, monochrome clip finds the two artists performing “I Can’t Listen to Gene Clark Anymore” in a living room-type of setting, the intimate ambiance further emphasizing the song’s sentimental quality.



Watch it below.

In a previous statement, Nadler spoke about the single’s significance and what it meant to be able to work with Van Etten, one of her “favorite singers and songwriters”:

“With memories, sensory stimuli can animate the inanimate and forever assign meaning to almost anything,” explains Nadler. “For me, this often happens with songs or musicians that have soundtracked a particular time in my life. One glimmer of certain songs can bring me right back to childhood, for instance. This song is about a more recent memory but the emotional time travel is real nonetheless. I think a lot of people can relate to the sentiment expressed in this song regardless of the specificity of the musical reference. Or at least that is my hope. For me it’s Gene Clark – for others – someone or something else. But, we’ve all been there. I like to turn those feelings into something beautiful as a way to process them and freeze them forever in time and space.”

“I was over the moon to have Sharon Van Etten add vocals to this song. For me, because this is a fairly universal sentiment, I liked the idea of different voices expressing the same emotion. And to have it be one of my favorite singers and songwriters was a very cathartic experience for which I am truly grateful.”

For My Crimes officially arrives next Friday, September 28th.